AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip Biden pressed…

Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate ‘A resume for future office’: Virus tests a GOP governor Senate to vet new intelligence chief amid shakeup, pandemic Money for worldwide AIDS fight at issue in Supreme Court Senate reopens despite risks as House preps more virus aid Trump’s anti-China rhetoric aimed at boosting US leverage COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee Called to order: Supreme Court holds 1st arguments by phone Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.