AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march

As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip

Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate

‘A resume for future office’: Virus tests a GOP governor

Senate to vet new intelligence chief amid shakeup, pandemic

Money for worldwide AIDS fight at issue in Supreme Court

Senate reopens despite risks as House preps more virus aid

Trump’s anti-China rhetoric aimed at boosting US leverage

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Called to order: Supreme Court holds 1st arguments by phone

