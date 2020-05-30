Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:46 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

Analysis: Trump fuels new tensions in moment of crisis

Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House

Transcripts released of Flynn’s calls with Russian diplomat

Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas

Twitter and Trump: A feud years in the making finally erupts

Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services

Trump walks back his incendiary Minneapolis ‘thugs’ post

Biden speaks of racial ‘open wound,’ contrasting with Trump

Trump’s tweet about rioters echoes 1960s Miami police chief

