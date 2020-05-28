Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Twitter fact-checks Trump; he threatens new regs or shutdown

Bipartisan opposition leaves surveillance bill in doubt

Trump’s plan to celebrate space launch hits weather snag

History in the making as House casts proxy votes in pandemic

Biden says nation grieves for 100,000 US coronavirus victims

Military virus aid could look different if 2nd wave hits

Pompeo says Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China

Nation’s capital set to begin a gradual reopening on Friday

Will mail-in voting turn Election Day into Election Week?

Inquiry into Russia probe carries political consequences

