AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says

Pelosi pushes ahead on massive virus bill, but GOP wary

Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him

Trump’s top spy pick vows he won’t politicize intelligence

Senior scientist says administration ignored virus warnings

Biden to be endorsed by LGBTQ group on notable anniversary

Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march

Vote-by-mail debate raises fears of election disinformation

Trump pick to oversee virus spending pledges impartiality

