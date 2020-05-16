Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House

Pandemic planning becomes political weapon as deaths mount

Economy in crisis: more virus aid or wait and see?

Work from home Congress? House OKs proxy votes

Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

Poll: US believers see message of change from God in virus

Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves

Texas justices block plan to allow mail vote for virus fears

Democrats try again with sweeping mail voting requirements

Rape claim against governor campaign worker settles for $1M

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up