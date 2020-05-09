Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Historic unemployment rate upends Trump’s reelection bid

Feeling your pain? Virus reaches into the lives of Congress

AP Exclusive: Docs show top WH officials buried CDC report

Flynn dismissal a surprise? AG Barr in sync with Trump

Poll: Most in US back curbing in-person worship amid virus

Catholic schools, ex-teachers clash in Supreme Court case

Lawyers: Investigators recommend whistleblower is reinstated

White House: US planning to ship 8,000 ventilators abroad

Coronavirus strikes staffers inside the White House

House Democrats ask 5 companies to return coronavirus aid

