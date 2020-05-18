Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2016 repeat? Trump revives Clinton playbook to battle Biden

Thousands defer plans to leave the military during crisis

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP falsehoods on Flynn, Biden, virus

Biden’s VP search puts spotlight on how long he’ll serve

With no leader, commission overseeing virus relief struggles

Immigration agency asks for emergency funds, will raise fees

Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech

Trump’s emergency powers worry some senators, legal experts

Democrats investigating Trump firing of State Dept. watchdog

8 more sailors aboard US ship test positive a second time

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up