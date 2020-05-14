Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Obama emerges as central figure in 2020 presidential race

As coronavirus rolls on, Republicans hit ‘pause’ on new aid

‘A pressure cooker’: Pa. governor aims to contain GOP revolt

AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans ‘worth it’ on $3T virus aid

Wisconsin high court tosses out governor’s stay-home order

Ahead of election, Trump attacks Russia probe and Democrats

Trump’s push for opening school clashes with Fauci’s caution

Senate to consider renewal of surveillance laws

Q&A: What does ‘unmasking’ someone in an intel report mean?

Emails: Trump nominee involved in shelving CDC virus guide

