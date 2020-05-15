AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

The Associated Press

May 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Whistleblower: US still lacks virus plan, Americans at risk

Senate votes to renew federal surveillance powers

Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

Trump says he’ll replenish stockpile for future pandemics

Obama emerges as central figure in 2020 presidential race

Union-funded ads support spending billions for schools

Split-screen America is back: Whistleblower and ‘Obamagate’

Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package

Biden says he would not pardon Trump or block investigations

Karen Pence: ‘It’s OK to not be OK’ during pandemic

