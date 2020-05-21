Americans Say South Korea, Germany Have Managed Coronavirus Crisis Better Than the U.S.

While it’s too early to assess what the planet will look like once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, public opinion around…

While it’s too early to assess what the planet will look like once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, public opinion around the world will help shape how a post-COVID-19 world will change societies and geopolitics — and possibly usher in a new world order.

New leaders will surface and countries’ standings may rise or fall, depending on the public’s opinion of how leaders and institutions manage this global health crisis. The British medical journal The Lancet, for example, editorialized earlier this month that the days of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control being seen as a global leader in disease control and detection may be over. A study released earlier this week showed Germans now see China and the United States as equally important allies.

Now a survey released today offers the latest barometer of Americans’ views on how the U.S., five other countries and the World Health Organization have so far managed the pandemic. The survey also reveals growing divides on Americans’ views on their country’s role in the world.

Americans give South Korea and Germany far higher approval ratings for their response to the pandemic than the U.S., according to the survey released by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. Conversely, most Americans say China, believed to be the source of the virus and the target of criticism by President Donald Trump, has done only a fair or poor job responding to the pandemic. A majority of Americans are just as critical of Italy‘s management of the pandemic.

Surveyed Americans are divided over how well the United Kingdom has confronted the pandemic, and have similarly mixed views that fall along partisan lines of how well their own country and the WHO have handled the crisis.

Pew’s survey included 10,957 adults living in the U.S. and was conducted from April 29 to May 5, 2020.

Both Germany and South Korea are generally seen by health care experts as having successfully managed the pandemic. By May 21 Germany, a country of more than 83 million, had experienced more than 178,000 cases and slightly more than 8,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. South Korea, with a population of more than 50 million, had reported more than 11,000 cases and just 264 deaths.

By contrast the U.S., with a population of nearly 330 million, had reported more than 1.5 million cases and more than 93,000 virus-related deaths, by far the largest numbers of any country.

Some of the survey’s other findings revealed strong divides along partisan and educational lines:

— Six in 10 Americans say the U.S. should focus on domestic problems.

— Thirty-nine percent say the U.S. should help other countries deal with their problems, but 64% of what the survey labeled as liberal Democrats hold that view.

— Roughly 6 in 10 Republicans say they believe the U.S. does too much in helping face global challenges, while just 26% of Democrats support that view.

— Half of surveyed Americans say China will emerge from the pandemic with less influence in world affairs.

— About 3 in 10 say America’s international influence will grow following the outbreak, the same share who say U.S. influence will be weakened. Republicans are twice as likely as Democrats to say U.S. influence will grow, while Democrats are four times more likely than Republicans to say it will weaken.

— People with higher levels of education are more likely to say the U.S. should help other countries deal with their problems, that the U.S. can learn from other countries about effective ways to fight the virus and to trust information from the WHO and European Union.

In a less partisan finding, most surveyed Americans say the U.S. can learn at least a fair amount from the rest of the world’s handling of the pandemic, a view widely shared across the political spectrum.

