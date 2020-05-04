Alternatives to 10 Products That Are in High Demand

Ever since COVID-19 transformed all of our lives, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of products are missing from the…

Ever since COVID-19 transformed all of our lives, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of products are missing from the grocery store shelves or can’t be ordered online right away.

So what’s a beleaguered shopper to do? Well, keep looking, of course — or seek alternatives to what you want to buy. Here are common products that are harder to find:

— Cleaning supplies.

— Hair dye.

— Freezers.

— Meat.

— Home office supplies.

— Exercise fitness equipment.

— Yeast.

— Thermometers.

— Diapers.

— Tortillas.

Cleaning Supplies

Disinfectants, wipes and cleaning sprays, among other things, are often missing from shelves these days. The good news is that the companies that make Clorox and Lysol have indicated their products may be more abundant in the summer from having ramped up production. In the meantime, keep looking at your friendly neighborhood supermarket, and of course, you can always try online retailers like Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and so on.

If you can’t find cleaning supplies, try this: If you don’t feel like continually scanning online retailers or going out to stores to look for cleaning solution, you could make your own. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests mixing one-third of a cup (or five tablespoons) of bleach with one gallon of water — or four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. You could then put the liquid in one of your empty spray bottles. The CDC also cautions to check the bottle of bleach to make sure it is suitable for disinfecting; some bleach products aren’t.

[Read: Preparing Your Finances for a Recession.]

Hair Dye

Many salons throughout America are closed, so a lot of consumers who dye their hair have been going to supermarkets and drug stores to buy hair dye, and now they’re out of that, too.

If you can’t find hair dye, try this: Believe it or not, you can go online and find a lot of do-it-yourself hair dye life hacks. Teen Vogue, for instance, will show you how to dye your hair with coffee grounds in four basic steps.

Freezers

Thinking of buying a chest freezer because you’re buying more at the supermarket and need a place to store all of your food? You may have noticed freezers are hard to find, too, thanks to a rash of panicked pandemic purchases. New freezer models will be coming to retail stores, but they aren’t expected until the middle of the summer.

If you can’t find a freezer, try this: Purchase a second refrigerator — which, so far, can be found in appliance stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy or wherever you do your shopping — and then put it in the basement or garage or wherever the chest freezer was going to go. You may not be able to get as much meat in the second refrigerator’s freezer as a chest freezer, but you can put extra drinks and other food in the refrigerator part, and how much meat do you really want to buy, anyway?

Meat

Maybe you want to buy a lot. The possibility of meat shortages have been in the news a lot lately, and you may have noticed slim pickings in the meat department at your supermarket. But experts say that while your store may continue to have a shortage of meat, the country as a whole isn’t going to. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department, there are currently 502 million pounds of beef in warehouse freezers and 921 million pounds of chicken.

If you can’t find meat, try this: Some restaurants that are closed are selling groceries, including meal kits. If you have any nearby, you may want to check with them. (Incidentally, Panera Bread isn’t selling meat, but they’re selling breads, bagels, milk, yogurt, cream cheese and fresh produce.) This also might be a good time to sample plant-based meats, if you’ve been meaning to, and you can always get a carryout burger at a restaurant.

[SEE: Coronavirus Affects Businesses Around The U.S.]

Home Office Supplies

Suddenly, everyone is working from home. Naturally, that’s convinced a lot of people to buy or upgrade computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, webcams, office chairs, desks and so on. This means a lot of items in this category are currently out of stock at certain stores.

If you can’t find home office supplies, try this: If you’re in the “thinking of buying” phase, start online comparison shopping now, before you’re desperate to buy, so you can get a sense of what’s available and what’s not. If you’re willing to buy secondhand, and if you and the seller feel you can make a money-for-product exchange in a socially distant responsible manner, you might want to try Facebook Marketplace.

Exercise Fitness Equipment

With so many gyms closed and people hoping to avoid gaining weight from stress eating, many shoppers are trying to buy exercise equipment — only to run into home gym equipment being out of stock.

If you can’t find exercise fitness equipment, try this: Fortunately, you can exercise without any equipment. Take a long walk in your neighborhood. Run around in your backyard. Do some squats or jumping jacks in your living room.

Still, if none of that sounds appealing, and you’re desperate, you may want to try calling your local gym. Some fitness centers around the country are actually selling and renting their workout equipment.

[See: 15 Money-Saving Tips for Big Families.]

Yeast

A lot of people are baking bread — because, well, it can be fun, tasty and save you money. A lot of people have referred to this phenomenon as “quarantine baking.” But as you’ve probably noticed, a lot of groceries are sold out of yeast, a critical ingredient in making bread.

If you can’t find yeast, try this: Go to your favorite search engine and type in “no yeast bread recipes.” You will find plenty. You just need water and flour, which, as you’re likely aware, is also sometimes hard to find at the supermarket.

Thermometers

Naturally, with COVID-19 on everybody’s minds, a lot of people are checking their temperature to see if they have a fever. So you may have found yourself thinking, “I need a new thermometer,” or, “I want to get each family member their own thermometer,” and you’re finding that the stores are out of them.

If you can’t find a thermometer, try this: Unfortunately, there’s no way to accurately tell if you have a fever — and how bad it is — without a thermometer. You may be able to make an educated guess, but you do need a thermometer.

But if you think you have a fever and don’t have a thermometer, and you feel your life isn’t weird enough already, you can actually take your temperature with a meat thermometer.

You need to be careful that you don’t poke your tongue with the sharp tip that is meant to be pushed into meat. You also will have to remove it and look at it occasionally and see what the temperature reads, since it won’t beep to alert you that you have a fever.

If you still feel you need a thermometer, you can probably get one through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and so on. You just may have to wait a week or more before it shows up at your home.

[See: 10 Money-Saving Websites to Check Before Shopping.]

Diapers

If you have young children, you’ve noticed — a lot of stores are out of diapers. This could lead to a potentially messy problem.

If you can’t find diapers, try this: You could buy cloth diapers or make them (DIY tutorials online can teach you how), which obviously won’t work for everyone. Still, a lot of diaper manufacturers have reported ramping up production, and while websites like Amazon.com may take awhile to deliver diapers, if you order a week ahead, you should be able to keep your child diapered without, say, resorting to using an old T-shirt to make a cloth one.

If money is an issue, you may want to contact the National Diaper Bank Network, a nonprofit with over 200 “diaper banks” across the country that provide basic baby essentials to families in need.

Tortillas

Strange but true. Tortillas are often nowhere to be found.

If you can’t find tortillas, try this: You could make homemade tortillas. Recipes differ, but you generally just need water, olive oil, salt and flour. If you can find the flour.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

25 Summer Budgeting Tips

Alternatives to 10 Products That Are in High Demand originally appeared on usnews.com