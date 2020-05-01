After the Bell: ‘Sell in May and Go Away’

All three major indices posted declines on Friday, falling between 2.5% and 3.2% each. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs…

All three major indices posted declines on Friday, falling between 2.5% and 3.2% each. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against China as retaliation for its handling of the virus. Although no official plans have been drawn up, the move would be antithetical to a trade deal in January the U.S. signed with its largest trading partner to ease protectionist policies.

The market, which cheered the diplomatic and trade-based progress with China to begin the year, sold off swiftly to kick off the first day of trading in May. As the month begins, Wall Street seems to be taking its old adage, “Sell in May, go away, don’t come back till Labor Day,” to heart.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622 points, or roughly 2.6%, to finish at 23,723.

Buffett emcees annual meeting amid pandemic. Berkshire Hathaway’s (ticker: BRK.B, BRK.A) Warren Buffett has been curiously tight-lipped about the macroeconomy, market valuation and the pandemic’s impact on business since the most severe volatility emerged in March.

That will change on Saturday when the so-called “Oracle of Omaha” oversees the highly anticipated Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders’ meeting. The event, usually held at a convention center in Omaha, Nebraska, will be streamed this time.

Elon’s $15 billion tweet. Tesla ( TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has composed a lot of market-moving tweets in his life. Perhaps most infamous was the “funding secured” tweet in 2018, when he claimed that he was considering Tesla private at $420 a share and had obtained the necessary financing. At the time, the stock was far lower than that, and shares surged.

His most recent tweet opining on Tesla’s valuation did not have that effect. In a Twitter rant that included a vow to sell all physical possessions, he sent a tweet saying “Tesla stock price is too high imo.” Shares quickly fell 10%, losing $15 billion in market value in a matter of hours.

Amazon craters post-earnings. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.com ( AMZN) fell more than 7% on Friday after issuing a mixed first-quarter earnings report. Revenue came in higher than expected while earnings per share didn’t meet consensus estimates.

The real shocker, at least for those selling AMZN stock Friday, was the company’s vow to plow all its earnings — expected to be about $4 billion — in the second-quarter back into the business to address heightened demand amid the pandemic.

In more Amazon news, CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, was asked to appear before Congress as the House intensifies its antitrust investigations against “big tech.” It threatened to use its legal power to compel him if he did not do so willingly.

Gilead gets emergency FDA authorization. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19. GILD, now valued at about $101 billion, has gained 21% since the beginning of this year.

