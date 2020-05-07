After the Bell: Another 3.2 Million Jobless

Another nearly 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ended May 2, worse than the 2.9 million figure…

Another nearly 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment in the week ended May 2, worse than the 2.9 million figure markets had expected. Despite that news, the stock market continued its gravity-defying, Main Street-agnostic rally from March lows.

There was little good news on the virus front to spark Thursday’s gains; both deaths and new cases in the U.S. have been trending higher in recent days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211 points, or 0.9%, to finish at 23,875. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which rose 1.4% on Thursday, is now in positive territory year-to-date.

Neiman Marcus goes under. Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, marking the second higher-end retailer in the last several days to fold. J.Crew went bankrupt mere days ago as the pandemic decimates the economy and accelerates the demise of highly indebted brick-and-mortar retailers reliant on discretionary spending.

PayPal surges. Despite missing on both revenue and earnings per share in the first quarter, PayPal (ticker: PYPL) shares jumped 14% on the day as the company talked up much-improved trends in April as the company set a monthly record for new accounts. May 1 set a new one-day record for transactions the company said. PayPal, which owns Venmo, is increasingly relevant in today’s “without contact” world.

The tax deadline may be pushed further. Following reports that Tax Day could be extended to September 15 or perhaps December 15, President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters that pushing the deadline back further was possible. Taxes for 2019 have already been pushed back from April 15 to July 15 as a due date.

