After the Bell: Afternoon Sell-Off

For the first time this week, stocks ended the day broadly lower despite trading moderately higher for most of the day. April was characterized by Wall Street’s more sanguine outlook on the course of the virus; the early days of May have been largely defined by investors’ optimism over economic reopenings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was in the black as late as 3:21 p.m. Not 40 minutes later the blue-chip index closed down 218 points, or 0.9%, to finish at 23,664.

U.S. – China tensions back on. In January, it looked like China and the United States might be reaching a détente. That’s no longer happening. The White House has been ramping up attacks on China, threatening a reignited trade war as the Trump administration is showing it’s serious about blaming China — and creating repercussions — for its role in the pandemic.

Peloton popularity. High-tech exercise bike company Peloton ( PTON) saw shares jump 5% on Wednesday but revenue jump far more as consumers rushed to load up on ways to stay fit at home. Revenue at Peloton, which also offers online workout classes livestreamed to their bike monitors for $39 a month, jumped 66% last quarter.

Revenue clocked in at $524.6 million, far higher than the $487.7 million analysts expected. The company isn’t yet profitable, losing 20 cents per share vs. the consensus loss per share of 17 cents.

Back to normal? Lyft hot again. Analysts were not expecting Lyft’s ( LYFT) demand to be quite as robust as it was last quarter, given the whole pandemic thing going on. Shares of the ride-hailing giant jumped as much as 17% in after-hours trading Wednesday as revenue jumped 23% year-over-year to $955.7 million. Analysts expected sales to come in at $882 million so Lyft’s numbers were light years ahead of expectations.

At least when it came to top-line results.

While sales were great, Lyft, alongside rival Uber ( UBER) is still profoundly unprofitable. Lyft’s losses, despite dramatically improving from $1.14 billion a year ago to $398 million last quarter, were more than double what analysts expected.

Investors, at least in after-hours trading, did not seem to care.

