Active vs. Passive Immunity

The human immune system is a complex defense mechanism that aims to keep us healthy and safe from viruses, bacteria and all other types of pathogens we might come into contact with.

But not all immunity is created equal. And it’s worth understanding the differences between active and passive immunity.

What Is Active Immunity?

After you’ve been exposed to a microbe, such as a virus or bacteria, your immune system mounts a defense. Active immunity provides “resistance to reinfection from a pathogen, or a ‘bad bug,'” says Dr. Charles C. Bailey, director of infection prevention at St. Joseph Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County, California. That protection comes from the body “actively creating protective antibodies.”

Your body creates these antibodies to target to a specific pathogen, and when they prevent infection from that pathogen, it’s called active immunity.

“Antibodies are a blood protein that are capable of binding to antigens (substances on microbes) and destroying those microbes,” says Dr. Fayyaz S. Sutterwala, an infectious disease specialist and director of the division of infectious disease in the department of medicine at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

You can also induce active immunity with a vaccine, Sutterwala says. In that case, pathogens that have been weakened just enough so they will trigger the immune response without causing the recipient to become ill with the disease.

Whether antibodies provide lasting immunity, however, is not always clear. For example, “in relation to COVID-19, if an individual has had a COVID-19 infection, they will potentially have detectable antibodies in their blood that react with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease,” Sutterwala explains.

However, we don’t know exactly what those antibodies mean in terms of the possibility of reinfection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also called the novel coronavirus. “At this point, it remains unclear whether having active immunity against SARS-CoV-2 will protect an individual from reinfection, and if there is protection, how long this protection will last.”

But there’s reason to be hopeful, Sutterwala says. “Based on our experience with other viruses, such as influenza, it’s likely there will be some level of protection. Once a vaccine for COVID-19 has been developed, it will also work by inducing active immunity in the vaccinated individual.”

Such has been the case with other pathogens. For example, smallpox was once a major killer of humans. It was known to ancient Egyptians, and by the late 1700s, the disease killed upwards of 400,000 people per year across Europe. But in 1796, British physician Edward Jenner discovered that farm workers who’d had a similar but less virulent illness called cowpox were immune to smallpox. Thus, through experimentation, he developed the first vaccine against smallpox. Cowpox donated its name to the cause: “vacca” is Latin for cow.

Since then, a concerted effort to achieve near-universal vaccination worldwide, coupled with smart quarantining procedures and contact tracing when smallpox outbreaks flared up, have resulted in the disease having been effectively eradicated. The disease was eliminated in North America by 1952 and other regions by 1977. On May 8, 1980, the World Health Assembly officially declared the world free of smallpox. Smallpox is the first and only human disease to be eradicated.

What Is Passive Immunity?

Passive immunity, on the other hand, “develops when a person receives antibodies from another person,” Sutterwala says. This can occur naturally, as when a baby gets its mother’s antibodies through the placenta or from breast milk.”

You can acquire passive immunity in other ways. “Alternatively, a person can be given antibodies from another individual by an injection,” Sutterwala says.

In a process called convalescent plasma therapy, people who’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection, for example, donate plasma — a component of blood that contains antibodies — to those who are sick with the same disease. The process imparts a measure of passive immunity and has helped some patients recover faster.

This treatment is not new. The approach was used widely during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, and helped some patients recover. It’s also been used against the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), a 2003 outbreak of SARS and Ebola.

In addition to being imparted via a different means, passive immunity is also not as durable as active immunity. This form of protection from a pathogen dissipates over time, says Eugene Oltz, chair and professor of microbial infection and immunity at the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. “Passive immunity is transient in nature. Rather than long lasting, the transferred antibodies don’t have a long lifespan. The immunity they impart lasts weeks or months,” which may be enough time to help a person recover from a serious illness, but might not confer long-term prevention of reinfection.

Nevertheless, passive immunity “can be life saving,” Oltz says. “The classic example is a snake bite serum or plasma that has the antivenom,” which can halt the deadly effects of a venomous snake bite.

If I Have Antibodies to a Virus, Am I Immune?

For many infectious diseases, if you have antibodies in your blood, that confers some level of immunity. But there’s a lot of person-to-person variability in how protective antibodies can be against a certain pathogen. And, from pathogen to pathogen, the length of time you’ll remain immune can also vary greatly. For some diseases, antibodies give you few months’ worth of protection. For others, the development of antibodies confers protection for the rest of your life.

For example, the smallpox vaccine would protect you for your entire lifetime. An infection with measles or mumps also typically confers lifetime protection. But the protection offered by the tetanus shot needs to be boosted — every 10 years is what’s recommended in the U.S., but some studies show that protection might last up to 30 years. This shot needs to be delivered at regular intervals to maintain immunity because the immune system effectively begins to “forget” how to fight off a tetanus infection over time. With the flu, protection from a vaccine needs to be updated annually to account for strain variations and less durable protection from antibodies.

With the SARS-CoV-2 virus, we don’t know whether reinfection is possible. Can those who have antibodies to the virus in their blood get COVID-19 twice? That’s the “burning question right now,” Oltz says. So far, there’s little solid evidence that says people who’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection cannot get the disease again. “It’s not clear how well post-COVID antibodies are protective against reinfection,” Bailey says.

What Is Herd Immunity?

Herd immunity is also sometimes called community immunity or group protection. “When a large percentage of the population is immune to an infectious disease, either by having had the disease or having been vaccinated, this provides an indirect protection to those who are not immune to the disease because the infection cannot get a foothold in the community,” Sutterwala explains.

This means that a certain percentage of a population needs to have active immunity before herd immunity kicks in. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reports that usually 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity. For some infections, such as smallpox, a population immunity of about 80%, or 4 out of 5 people, was enough to protect vulnerable members of the population and prevent the onward transmission of the disease.

For more contagious pathogens, a higher rate of immunity — upwards of 90% to 95% for some diseases, such as the measles — is needed. When that target number has acquired active immunity, “then it’s much more difficult for the virus to spread, so it’ll be safer for people to go back to work and gather in larger numbers,” Oltz says.

Johns Hopkins reports that our current understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus suggests at least 70% of the population will need to be immune in order for herd protection to take effect.

The problem with herd immunity, however, is that it’s a term originally intended to describe livestock rather than people, and it’s a blunt, sometimes cruel means of achieving societal resistance to a pathogen. That’s according to Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program.

During a press briefing in Geneva on May 11, he said, “herd immunity is a term taken from veterinary epidemiology,” where people are concerned with the overall health of the herd rather than in salvaging every animal in the group. “An individual animal in that sense doesn’t matter from the perspective of the brutal economics” of raising animals for food products.

The problem with applying the term to human health is that “humans are not herds. And as such, the concept of herd immunity is generally reserved for calculating how many people would need to be vaccinated in the population in order to generate that same effect. So, I think we need to be really careful when we use terms in this way around natural infections in humans.”

Ryan continued, “It can lead to a very brutal arithmetic, which does not put people and life and suffering at the center of that equation.” He concluded, “I do think this idea that ‘maybe countries who had lax measures and haven’t done anything will all of a sudden magically reach some herd immunity, and so what if we lose a few old people along the way?’ — this is a really dangerous, dangerous calculation.”

