A private boarding school for future soccer stars? N. Va. natives pitch one for Loudoun.

A pair of Alexandria natives have approached Loudoun County about establishing a private soccer boarding school to prepare student-athletes for the collegiate and professional ranks.

Michael Blumenthal and Mirza Suleymanov have asked county planners for a meeting to discuss their proposal for a “soccer residency academy,” to be located on a 20-acre farm in Lucketts. This would be a first-of-its-kind facility in Greater Washington and a rarity in the United States, the duo said in a memo to Loudoun staff.

“We see the benefits of our project as two-fold: Regionally we aim to become a site of attraction for players with exceptional skill and potential,” they wrote. “Secondly, for Loudoun County this will be an exciting economic boost, as well as an attraction to promote and help cement the county as the top sports county in Virginia.”

“Lastly,” they continue, “we aim to achieve national merit and recognition, and improve the youth soccer industry in the United States.”

