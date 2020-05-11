A Guide to the CDFA

First you’re single, then comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage. Such is the conventional path through life…

“The reality is that an advisor is likely to have clients going through a divorce at some point in their career,” says Carol Lee Roberts, a certified divorce financial analyst and president of the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts. The trouble is conventional financial planning training doesn’t prepare advisors for the delicate yet destructive nature of divorce.

“(Certified financial planners) and financial advisors, in general, are taught to plan for individuals and couples, but not for people who are decoupling,” says Brad Levin, a certified divorce financial analyst and CEO of NextPhase Divorce Advisors in Calabasas, California. He realized this first-hand after going through his own divorce.

“Having been a financial planner for many years, I realized that I knew very little about the economic dynamics of divorce,” he says. The experience led him to pursue his certified divorce financial analyst designation.

What Is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst?

A CDFA is an expert on the financial facets of divorce. The CDFA analyzes data to review various divorce options and how they will impact clients. Both a client and a client’s lawyers may call on a CDFA to provide expertise.

It’s important to note that a CDFA designation is not a legal degree. CDFAs are not lawyers and thus should not provide legal advice unless they also hold a law degree.

A CDFA works in conjunction with lawyers to analyze the financial aspects of the various divorce options. The CDFA can be equal parts data collector, financial expert and reality checker to help keep clients’ expectations in line.

While financial professionals are not the only professionals who can obtain a CDFA, they make up the majority. However, only about 10% practice divorce financial planning exclusively, Roberts says. Most provide general financial planning and investment services as well.

The Need for CDFAs

“When I finished with my divorce, I realized that I made some very poor quality financial decisions because I was operating under the guise of emotional intensity,” Levin says. “I realized that there is a huge need for individuals going through a divorce to have a financial advocate in their corner.

“This advocate role isn’t being filled by the professionals they are likely to already have on board — not their attorney, not their accountant and not even their current financial advisor,” he says.

CDFAs are trained in financial forensics. They know how to hunt down assets and sources of income their clients’ future ex-spouse may be hiding.

“We can represent an individual (usually the wife) who feels she has a disadvantage in the settlement process because she has not been as involved in the family finances as her primary income-earning spouse , and we can help level the playing field,” Levin says.

Or a CDFA can be the neutral party who helps mediate an equitable financial settlement for both spouses.

Whether an advocate or an impartial party, CDFAs are prepared to help their clients navigate the emotional turmoil that is divorce.

“For many couples going through a divorce, it will represent the largest financial transaction of their lives , and it’s set amidst the most emotionally chaotic period of their lives,” Levin says.

CDFAs are “taught to help people make financial decisions when they are least capable of making them, but they don’t have a choice,” he says.

When divorce strikes your clients, “it is important that the financial advisor either have the specialized training to assist these clients or have done the research to know who to refer these clients to,” Roberts says.

If you aren’t interested in pursuing a CDFA designation yourself, she suggests you find one or two CDFA professionals whom you’d be comfortable referring your clients to.

Before You Become a CDFA

If you are interested in obtaining the CDFA designation, Levin says you first need a willingness to work in high conflict situations with “people who likely won’t present as your ideal client relationship when you begin working with them.”

People going through a divorce can be highly emotional and indecisive. Their heightened stress may increase your stress level.

The work can also be very time-consuming. “It’s not about raising assets and then recommending an asset allocation model like you may in a wealth management business,” Levin says. “It involves a lot of hand-holding, a lot of very detailed analytical work and high conflict situations.”

You may even be called on to testify in court.

And you must be willing to do all of this work on a consulting-fee basis. “For advisors who work for the Wall Street wirehouses, this is likely not possible,” Levin says. Levin’s NextPhase Divorce Advisors has a separate sister company, Legacy Wealth Partners, that provides financial planning and investment management post-divorce.

“NextPhase does not provide these services in our engagement so that our clients know that our compensation is strictly our consulting fee,” Levin says.

Being a CDFA isn’t for every advisor. It can be hard, emotional and stressful work. “However, the benefit is that the result of your involvement in a case may significantly improve the financial security for your clients in the long term, and they will greatly appreciate you for your involvement,” Levin says.

Steps to CDFA Certification

To become a CDFA, you must first have at least three years of professional experience and a bachelor’s degree, or 10 years of applicable work experience without a bachelor’s. Experience can be as a financial professional, matrimonial lawyer or accountant.

Once you’ve met the prerequisites, you can study the exam blueprint on your own or complete the one-year CDFA program.

The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts provides “self-study materials, e-learning and virtual classes, but there is no requirement that you purchase training materials from IDFA,” Roberts says. “To become certified, you must demonstrate proficiency in those topic areas that are outlined in the CDFA exam blueprint.”

The blueprint can be downloaded for free from the institute’s website.

The CDFA exam is 150 multiple-choice questions in a four-hour test taken at a Pearson VUE testing center. To pass, you need a score of at least 72% or higher. You can retake the test as many times as you need but will need to wait 30 days between each attempt and pay a $150 retake fee. Retakes are also capped at three times every 12 months.

