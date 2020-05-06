A Day in the Life of an ICU Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As told by Kafilet Katie Lewis, who is a registered nurse working at a hospital in Brooklyn, New York. The…

Before the coronavirus pandemic, I was working in an inpatient women’s health clinic in Brooklyn. But when COVID-19 happened, I was pulled back to the intensive care unit because I used to work in one.

With COVID-19, we are told to limit the amount of time we spend in the room with a patient, but as a patient every time you open your eyes, you see you are alone in the room, and the only thing you hear is the sound of the ventilator machine. It makes the patient feel so sad, alone and scared. When I go to the room, I try to spend as much time as possible with the patient. Even if I am not in the room, I will stand at the door and try to engage them if the patient is awake and looking at me. It makes the patient feel like they are not abandoned.

I have been exposed three times to COVID-19. One time the patient was crashing, and I forgot to put on my personal protective equipment. I just put on my surgical mask and ran into the room because that is the way we are trained — to run towards the crisis. I was in the room and I started giving compression, but one of the doctors looked over and said, “Where is your mask?”

PPE is one of the biggest challenges because you have to gown up with COVID-19. You can’t just rush in when your patient is crashing or in respiratory distress. You have to put on your mask, your gown, your gloves and then go into the room, which is all time-consuming.

Sometimes when you are in the room with one patient, the next patient might be crashing. Then you have to take off everything and wash your hands, put on another gown, another mask and go to the next patient. It is very difficult to do the job the way we are supposed to because sometimes we have two, three or even four patients on ventilators.

The situation with the PPE is very frustrating. When we started, we had these blue plastic gowns, but then we ran out, and now we just have these thin yellow gowns. We also have to reuse our N95 respirators for an entire day per patient. Before COVID, we would never reuse our PPE because the risk of contamination and exposure is too great.

Today one nurse was taking care of a patient and her PPE got soiled. I told her, “You have to get rid of everything.” But she said, “They are not going to give me anything.” I said, “You just need to tell the supervisor what happened, and if she doesn’t give you another PPE, then you are not going back to the room.”

Why are we are still fighting about PPE? We are here trying to save the patient’s life. But if they are making it difficult for you, what can you do? You just have to stand your ground. If they tell me they cannot give me more PPE, then I cannot go into the room and take care of the patient. We are here putting our lives on the line for our patients, so why are they giving us a hard time?

Working through this crisis, there is a feeling of overwhelming sadness. One of the first COVID patients I cared for was a young guy in his 50s. He was on a non-rebreather mask, but it wasn’t doing him any good. The doctor said, “We needed to intubate.” I knew him from when he first arrived in the hospital, because he was in ICU then he was moved to the floor, but he got really sick again so he came back to ICU. When he came back, he remembered me. He said, “Thank you for your care.” He was still with it, he was still talking but he was having difficulty breathing.

When it was time to intubate, the doctor left the room and the patient looked at me and he said, “Do you think I am going to make it?” I said, “You will.” He told me, “I am scared.” So, I tried to tell him the ventilator would help him with his breathing. He asked, “How long do you think I will be on the vent?” I said, “I don’t know, it could be a few days it could be a week. We will try and ween you daily to see if you can start breathing on your own.” And then he said, “OK.”

They intubated him and as soon as they intubated him, his heart rate dropped, and he went into full respiratory arrest and we lost him. And I just cannot get him out of my mind. I think about him all the time, like maybe if I had told him not to do it. Did I give him the right advice?

That keeps playing in my mind over and over again. The doctor came to me and told me, “He was very sick, sicker than he looked. Don’t feel guilty about telling him to go through with the intubation.” I said, “It is easy for you to say, but I told him he was going to be OK.”

As a nurse, your first instinct is to go above and beyond what your job requires you to do. You keep playing the day back in your head, over and over again. It is very daunting for my spirit. When you have all this going on in your head it brings you to the point of almost borderline depression. You are thinking, if that was my mother or my father or my sister or my brother, would I have wanted them to be treated that way? Did I do all the things I would want for my family member or my friend?

