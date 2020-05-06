A Day in the Life of an ER Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As told by Consuelo Vargas, who is a registered nurse in the emergency department at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital…

Before COVID-19, I would usually work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. three days a week. But nothing is usual now. We are so busy, our patients are so sick and our nurses are getting sick. I often stay until 11 p.m. and work on my days off to help out.

With COVID, there is no such thing as a typical day, as one day runs into another. Before I leave the house, I must be sure to have a change of clothes and an N95 mask, which I bring from home because I have a few, and it’s better to bring a fresh one than being forced to reuse the one the hospital supplies. Every nurse knows reusing personal protective equipment is dangerous and risks our exposure. I also grab my runner’s cap, which I wear to protect my ears from the straps of the N95.

As I get closer to the hospital, I put on my runner’s cap and N95. When I get to the parking lot, I take some slow deep breaths to try to calm myself as I face another day. I grab my work shoes from my trunk, where I keep them so that I don’t contaminate my vehicle or home. I put them on and head into the hospital. Inside, I find my assignment and put on my isolation gown and face shield.

Wearing all of this PPE serves as a reminder to be cautious so I don’t get sick. But it is so, so cumbersome, and incredibly hot. I move so much slower when it’s on, and I get claustrophobic. I have to take a break every few hours to take off my mask and get some fresh air.

The PPE has changed the way I do my job, too, and that’s tough. Nurses are facilitators of healing, and we do this through science-based interventions but also through human connection, touching, listening and understanding. That’s a challenge in this time of COVID-19. The way I interact with my patients has changed because I need to minimize my exposure to the virus. Plus, my patients are often so short of breath that I don’t want them to carry on a full conversation, so we use yes or no questions and thumbs up or thumbs down to communicate about how they’re feeling.

Even when I’m off shift and finally at home, I worry: Will my patients be OK, and will they able to reunite with their loved ones? At night, I have a hard time sleeping, and when I do sleep, I’m so restless that I feel more tired when I wake up. The scenes from work replay in my dreams; I see my patients’ eyes looking to me for answers or reassurance, and the constant worries and fears of my fellow nurses.

I work at a public hospital, and many of our patients normally use the emergency department as their primary care because they are uninsured or underinsured. Many were directed to my hospital from other hospitals because of their lack of insurance. But recently the ER has been receiving fewer patients. I wonder: Where are our patients who are avoiding the emergency department getting their care? Are they managing their diabetes and their medications, or are they getting sick?

As a member of National Nurses United, I’m the chief nurse representative at my hospital, and RNs reach out to me to express their fears and nightmares, and to tell me they’re suffering from anxiety and panic attacks for the first time in their lives.

Some of my coworkers are out sick with COVID-19. They are so scared. They’re afraid for themselves, their families and our community. Some are so short of breath, and I am so scared for them. I maintain my composure as we talk, but I break down in tears once I’m off the phone.

My family reaches out to me to see how I’m holding up and how things are going. I haven’t seen them for weeks. It makes a big difference to know that they’re thinking of me. I have a cousin who is a police officer and another who is a paramedic, and I think about them often. I miss my grandmother the most and don’t know when I’ll be able to give her a hug.

I have visited her once through a window. That visit really lifted my spirits.

About two weeks ago, I felt so overwhelmed. I couldn’t do anything and had no desire to do anything. It was as if I were in quicksand, and I couldn’t pull myself out of a dark abyss. I had never experienced anything like that before in my life. I stayed in bed for two days and did nothing.

Working with the union [National Nurses United] to fight for the protections we need in the hospital helps me feel better. Speaking out about what we’re facing on the frontlines is so important because my city, my community, my patients need to know: If nurses aren’t safe, no one else is, either.

I haven’t given my career choice a second thought during this pandemic. With so many people out of work and losing health coverage, nurses will be needed even more after this crisis. I imagine that there will be more patients seeking care in emergency departments, and I’ll be there ready to help care for them.

In the meantime, I ask everyone to please hold on a little longer, and we will all get through this. Maintain social distancing, and wear a mask in public.

