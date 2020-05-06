A Day in the Life of a Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Zenei Cortez, RN, president of National Nurses United and the California Nurses Association, works in the post-anesthesia care unit at…

Zenei Cortez, RN, president of National Nurses United and the California Nurses Association, works in the post-anesthesia care unit at Kaiser Permanente in South San Francisco. The following has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Because elective surgeries have been canceled, I have been floating to different units of the hospital, providing support to the primary registered nurses. When I report for work at 6:30 a.m., I never know where I will be deployed, which is stressful.

[Read: A Day in the Life of an ER Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic.]

When I am assigned to COVID-19 positive and PUI (patient under investigation for COVID-19) units, my role is to make sure RNs are safely suited up before they enter the patient’s room. It’s a challenge to don personal protective equipment correctly. It needs to be done slowly and meticulously. I make sure the ties in the back of the gown are snug. I check to see that there is no exposed skin. And then when they are ready to take off the PPE, I make sure that the outer side of the gown does not contaminate the “clean side.” This means you take it off by rolling it so the contaminated side is on the inside of the roll.

What keeps me awake late at night is thinking about people I know who have died from COVID-19. I think about my former RN co-worker who moved to New York several years ago. She had been taking care of COVID-19 positive patients in the ICU. After she tested positive, she was quarantining herself. When friends stopped by on a routine welfare check, they found her dead in her apartment. Her death is a terrible loss.

[Read: A Day in the Life of an ICU Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic.]

And now a very good RN friend, who works as a charge nurse in a COVID-19 unit, remains in critical condition at University of California–San Francisco Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus. It’s hitting closer and closer to home. What makes it worse is that these senseless and heartbreaking deaths could have been avoided if we were given the optimal PPE at the very beginning of this pandemic. Their tragic losses keep me up at night.

Our family, and my husband especially, is very worried about me and other family members who are also on the front lines. They worry about our safety at work. They worry about the lack of PPE. By the same token, I worry about them too, because I never know what ” germs” I’m bringing home.

I treasure our small family in-person get-togethers more than ever. Most of my family does Zoom video check-ins. We’ve celebrated kids’ birthdays on Zoom. I spend my time off with my husband. I visit with my siblings. I do household chores.

[Read: Hospital Heroes Step Up to COVID-19.]

When our facility was planning for the surge, I felt overwhelmed because our unit was being moved to temporary areas, and there were many new protocols and policies to read and absorb. There was a new workflow, new emergency phone numbers to memorize. As we anticipate more COVID-19 patients, triage tents are set up outside of the emergency room and a giant freezer is in the back parking lot. It will be a temporary morgue. My anxiety is definitely up from seeing these changes!

I think we will be able to get through this, but not without problems. More nurses and front-line staff will die if we do not get optimal PPE now. It is unconscionable that the Defense Production Act hasn’t been used to get more PPE made now. More testing should be done before undetected symptoms get worse, and by then it will be too late. PTSD will be on the rise.

I am a nurse because I care. I want to make a difference in patients’ lives. We love nursing our patients back to health. But for us to be effective caregivers and healers in this pandemic, we need to protect ourselves first. If nurses are not safe, our patients will not be safe.

More from U.S. News

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

A Look at Hospitals, Health Care Workers Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic

What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?

A Day in the Life of a Nurse During the COVID-19 Pandemic originally appeared on usnews.com