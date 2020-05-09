8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Major Upside

Small-cap stocks to buy for the rebound Investing has been a struggle in 2020 because of the economic shutdown, but…

Small-cap stocks to buy for the rebound

Investing has been a struggle in 2020 because of the economic shutdown, but some groups of stocks have been hit much harder than others. The S&P 500 is down 9.5% year to date, but the small-cap S&P 600 index has gotten crushed, dropping 26.8% so far this year. Historically, small-cap stocks underperform large-cap, blue-chip stocks during times of economic weakness. But they tend to outperform during periods of economic recovery. For investors looking for small-cap stocks to scoop up in anticipation of a shutdown rebound, here are eight of CFRA’s top small-cap stock picks.

Watts Water Technologies (ticker: WTS)

Watts Water Technologies produces products that aid in water safety, conservation and flow control. Analyst Elizabeth Vermillion says Watts should successfully navigate the downturn and still generate $2.81 in 2020 earnings per share. She says Watts’ financial situation is solid, given its 0.5x leverage ratio, ample liquidity and plans to repatriate $50 million in cash. Vermillion projects that revenue will decline between 10% and 12% this year because of shutdowns, but she says Watts will return to 8% growth in 2021. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $92 price target for WTS stock.

Diodes (DIOD)

Diodes produces diodes, rectifiers, transistors and other semiconductor products. Analyst Angelo Zino recently cut his 2020 revenue estimate and now anticipates a 5% decline in sales this year. Still, he expects sales to grow 5.1% in 2021, and connected cars, high-end servers, 5G networks and the “internet of things” will continue to drive secular demand for Diodes. Zino says the auto industry is the company’s biggest opportunity, given the potential for significant content per vehicle and a $7.5 billion addressable served market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $56 price target for DIOD stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH)

Meritage Homes is one of the 10 largest U.S. homebuilders. Analyst Kenneth Leon says his bull case for Meritage is based on a shift in millennial households from renting to owning homes, a trend that he says the recent economic turmoil may have accelerated. The rise in work-from-home jobs is allowing millennials to move from densely populated and expensive urban environments to more affordable areas, and Meritage is a leader in entry-level, single-family housing. Zero percent interest rates have made mortgages more affordable as well. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $65 price target for MTH stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services provides health care staffing services. Analyst Sel Hardy says AMN shares trade at a significant discount to their historical average forward earnings multiple, providing an attractive entry point for long-term investors. In the near term, AMN is facing headwinds related to a drop in health care usage because of social distancing. Many elective procedures have been canceled as well. But Hardy says AMN’s acquisitions of Advanced Medical, B4health and Stratus Video will help improve its offerings and drive growth for years to come. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $68 price target for AMN stock.

Rambus (RMBS)

Rambus produces semiconductor and internet protocol products related to memory, security and other areas. Zino says Rambus shares are attractively valued, given that the company’s legacy licensing business provides relatively stable free cash flow during an uncertain period in the market. Zino is projecting $100 million in free cash flow in 2020 and $112 million in 2021. In addition, CFRA expects 51% 2020 revenue growth, driven largely by acquisitions of Northwest Logic and Verimatrix. He says Rambus should benefit from growth trends in data centers and mobile device security. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $16 price target for RMBS stock.

MDC Holdings (MDC)

MDC Holdings is another top U.S. homebuilder on Leon’s radar. Like Meritage, MDC should benefit from a surge in millennial demand for entry-level homes, Leon says. He also expects MDC to outpace its larger peers in order growth and home deliveries in 2020 and 2021. Net new orders dropped 53% in April, but backlog units were up 18%. CFRA is forecasting 2020 EPS of $3, and Leon says MDC’s liquidity position is solid, including $453 million in cash and $959 million in unused credit. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $36 price target for MDC stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is an iron ore mining company and one of the top suppliers for the North American steel industry, and its shares were down about 50% year to date. Analyst Matthew Miller says the company’s hot-briquetted iron plant is only three months from completion and should serve as a bullish catalyst for the stock. Miller says the stock’s depressed valuation reflects its poor near-term outlook, but he says Cleveland-Cliffs has plenty of liquidity and an extremely attractive long-term risk-reward skew. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $8 price target for CLF stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW)

Clearwater Paper produces private-label tissue, paperboard and pulp products. Miller says Clearwater’s exposure to the resilient tissue markets suggests the stock’s 2020 weakness may be an overreaction. He says the company has opportunities to improve its efficiency, including warehouse automation, increased internal pulp production, and lower energy and input costs. If Clearwater can successfully pay down its debt load in the next several years, the company could unlock tremendous shareholder value, Miller says. Even in the downturn, he is projecting 8% sales growth in 2020. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $38 price target for CLW stock.

Small-cap stocks worth buying for the rebound:

— Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

— Diodes (DIOD)

— Meritage Homes (MTH)

— AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

— Rambus (RMBS)

— MDC Holdings (MDC)

— Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

— Clearwater Paper (CLW)

More from U.S. News

7 Stock Market Trends to Expect in 2020

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for May

8 Insurance Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Major Upside originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/20/20: This article was previously published and has been updated with new information.