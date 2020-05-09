9 Largest ETFs to Buy

Investors like these ETFs. Bigger isn’t always better, but when it comes to investing in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, there…

Investors like these ETFs.

Bigger isn’t always better, but when it comes to investing in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, there certainly are benefits to being the largest fund out there. With a huge share of assets under management, it’s easier to lower fees and pass on the savings to investors. Furthermore, with a lot of investors buying and selling a given fund, you can be guaranteed a liquid market where you don’t have to worry about disruptions based on a lack of volume on one side of the trade. These nine ETFs all hold more than $50 billion in assets each, making them popular and efficient ways to invest.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY)

The gold standard of index funds, SPY is more than 27 years old and is one of the most established and respected exchange-traded funds on the planet. It towers above competitors with a staggering more than $250 billion in assets and regularly sees volumes top 100 million shares in a single session. Benchmarked to the popular S&P 500, this ETF’s size and liquidity make it the simplest and most effective way for investors to play U.S. stocks in a single position.

Current assets: $252 billion

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Of course, SPY isn’t the only massive S&P 500 fund for investors to consider. In fact, No. 2 on the list of the largest ETFs is an iShares S&P 500 fund that is pretty much the exact same investment in terms of recent performance and current holdings. The difference, other than assets, of course, is that IVV charges just 0.04% in annual expenses versus 0.095% for the SPY — or $4 annually on every $10,000 invested compared with $9.50 for the SPY. That doesn’t sound like a big difference, but fees can add up over time and if you have a large nest egg invested.

Current assets: $179 billion

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

We’re not done with S&P 500 funds, with VOO being pretty darn close to a duplicate of the prior funds. But the expense ratio is the cheapest of them all at 0.03% annually, or just $3 per year on every $10,000 invested. You may ask: Why are there three funds, particularly when expenses are so low even on the “most expensive” SPY fund? Well, depending on your investment platform, these ETFs may actually be much lower. Those with money at Vanguard naturally get a discount on Vanguard funds, and others like Fidelity offer commission-free trades on iShares ETFs. That means it can really save you in fees if you choose one fund over the others.

Current assets: $128 billion

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Moving beyond the top 500 U.S. companies, the Vanguard Total Stock market is an ETF that offers exposure to a broader basket of companies. It may not have every single penny stock or over-the-counter offering, but with more than 3,500 holdings it is pretty faithful to its claim of representing the entire U.S. marketplace. Based on company size and trading volume, those 3,500 holdings represent every name that’s worth paying attention to on domestic stock exchanges.

Current assets: $129 billion

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

A different twist on the U.S. market is the QQQ, a very popular fund from Invesco that is benchmarked to the Nasdaq 100 index of the top firms listed on this technology-focused stock exchange. For those who don’t care much about stodgy manufacturers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500, then this fund is perfect. Just be aware that it is 44% in tech and 20% in related communications, giving it a much more focused flavor than the prior broad U.S. stock funds.

Current assets: $97 billion

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Now, this list of the biggest ETFs will change direction from discussing stocks to a major fixed-income investment through an aggregate bond fund. In layman’s terms, this means the ETF holds all manner of debt instruments instead of a certain segment of the stock market. That includes U.S. Treasury bonds, local government and municipal bonds, corporate debt and mortgage-related debt. It is easy to see why the AGG fund is popular, with its portfolio of nearly 7,500 different bonds that mash up into a diversified fixed-income bet.

Current assets: $71 billion

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

This international ETF from Vanguard is the first globally focused fund on this big list of investments, allowing folks to access the entirety of the “developed” marketplace (excluding the United States). That means the fund holds a large number of established European and Japanese companies, as well as some in Canada and Australia, too. You’ll recognize many of the nearly 4,000 names like Nestle (NSRGY) that are big in America but just so happen to be headquartered overseas.

Current assets: $64 billion

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

A similar fund to the prior Vanguard offering, this iShares ETF has a global footprint across Europe, Australasia and the Far East — the EAFE acronym you see in its name. The fund has fewer holdings but still spans more than 2,000 individual companies around the world and includes many of the same big-name companies as VEA like Nestle or Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TM). It also excludes America-based stocks to provide an easy way for investors to diversify without duplicating positions from other funds they own.

Current assets: $61 billion

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

The smallest fund on this list is still incredibly large and liquid. It’s also a popular way for investors who already own a few of the previously mentioned ETFs but want to look beyond a vanilla strategy of mainstream stocks and bonds. GLD holds gold bullion and is benchmarked directly to the precious metal, making it an investment that can move independently. In uncertain times, GLD is very popular as a hedge among investors looking for diversification or tactical opportunities outside of blue-chip stocks.

Current assets: About $58 billion

Largest ETFs to Buy:

— SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

— iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

— Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

— Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

— Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

— iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

— Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

— iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

— SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

More from U.S. News

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Plummet

Is Your Portfolio Too Complex?

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

9 Largest ETFs to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com