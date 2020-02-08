Some stocks are driven by at-home consumption. Millions of Americans are stuck at home because of the ongoing health crisis.…

Millions of Americans are stuck at home because of the ongoing health crisis. With parks, stores and restaurants closed, events canceled, and employment in limbo, plenty of people are stress eating their way through the day. Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane says restrictions on restaurants, coupled with home food and beverage consumption, have created a tail wind for a handful of stocks. Spillane is particularly bullish on food and beverage stocks that have high exposure to snacking, cereal and at-home consumption. Here are seven food and beverage stocks to buy today, according to Bank of America.

TreeHouse Foods (ticker: THS)

TreeHouse Foods is one of the largest private-label food product makers and producers of powdered creamers, powdered beverages, single-serve coffees and a wide range of other products. TreeHouse is Spillane’s top stock pick in private label snacking. In the first quarter, stay-at-home demand more than offset distribution losses and pricing pressures. Management reaffirmed its guidance issued before the health crisis, and Spillane says TreeHouse is well-positioned to generate solid revenue growth and improve its supply chain. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $58 price target for THS stock.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez is one of the world’s largest snack food companies and owner of popular brands such as Cadbury, Oreo, Trident and Halls. Spillane says Mondelez should benefit from a rise in at-home snacking. He argues that Mondelez shares deserve to trade at a premium valuation to food stock peers because of the company’s relatively high exposure to high-growth emerging markets. Roughly 37% of Mondelez’s revenue comes from high-growth regions. Mondelez’s product categories are also some of the strongest within the food industry today, Spillane says. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for MDLZ stock.

Kellogg Co. (K)

Kellogg is the top breakfast cereal maker in the world and owns top brands in cookies, crackers, snack bars and other categories. Spillane recently spoke to Kellogg’s CFO, and he says Kellogg is focusing on keeping employees safe, running plants at full capacity and increasing distribution to meet demand. Kellogg has delayed brand-building investments from the first half of 2020 to the second half of the year to focus on capitalizing on the near-term spike in snack and cereal demand. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $74 price target for K stock.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is the world’s largest soda company and holds 50% market share of the global carbonated soft drink market. Coca-Cola doesn’t have the snack food exposure that PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay business does, but Spillane is still bullish on the stock. Spillane says Coca-Cola’s business has been significantly hurt by lockdowns, and second-quarter earnings per share will likely be down 35%. But he says Coca-Cola has a strong balance sheet, pays a 3.5% dividend and will emerge from the crisis in an even stronger competitive position. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $53 price target for KO stock.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo is a global snack and soda giant and owner of brands such as Frito-Lay, Mountain Dew, Pepsi-Cola and Gatorade. Spillane says PepsiCo entered the economic downturn from a strong competitive position and has high exposure to booming snack demand. PepsiCo reported 8% first-quarter organic sales growth. PepsiCo’s investment initiatives in recent years were well-timed ahead of the economic slowdown, and Spillane says the company will continue to report consistent high single-digit total returns for investors, including its 3.1% dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $150 price target for PEP stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper is a top North American producer of specialty coffee and single-serve brewing systems and the third-largest U.S. carbonated beverage producer. Spillane says Keurig brewers and pods have enjoyed a huge boost in demand because of the number of Americans working and sheltering in their homes. He says Keurig Dr Pepper shares should trade at a slight discount to nonalcoholic beverage peers thanks to their high-leverage profile. But the company should be able to grow both revenue and earnings throughout the downturn. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $30 price target for KDP stock.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands is one of the leading U.S. packaged foods manufacturers and owner of brands such as Banquet, Chef Boyardee and Healthy Choice. Spillane recently raised his price target for Conagra by 11% based on his belief that home food consumption will remain elevated for some time. He says the combination of higher revenue and cash flows in the current environment should also help Conagra lower its leverage, improve its balance sheet and maintain its investment-grade credit rating without relying on asset sales. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $38 price target for CAG stock.

