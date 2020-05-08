8 Student Loan Myths Debunked

Student loan repayment can certainly be complicated, especially if you’re not sure where to turn for help. Even worse, misinformation…

Student loan repayment can certainly be complicated, especially if you’re not sure where to turn for help. Even worse, misinformation can lead to costly mistakes and hold student loan borrowers back from reaching out when they need assistance.

If you’re not sure about something you read online or heard from a friend, check StudentAid.gov or reach out to your student loan servicer for help.

Here are eight common myths about student loans, followed by the facts:

— My college or university can’t help me.

— If I can’t afford my monthly payment, there is nothing I can do.

— I’ll never pay off my student loans,

— I should consolidate my student loans into one.

— I have to pay to change my repayment plan.

— If I am struggling to repay my student loan, bankruptcy is a good option.

— Federal student loan repayment is flexible, so I can use forbearances, deferments and alternative plans to reduce my payment and use the extra money for other things.

— I don’t have to worry about how much I’m borrowing because I will get a job with a salary that makes paying my loans off easy.

Myth 1: My college or university can’t help me. Whether you are a student or a graduate, your college or university’s financial aid office is an often-overlooked resource. A financial aid administrator can answer any questions that you have about your financial aid award, make adjustments if your financial situation changes or help you understand the terms and conditions of a student loan offer.

After graduation, the financial aid office can help you locate your student loan servicer, navigate the repayment process and file any necessary paperwork.

Myth 2: If I can’t afford my monthly payment, there is nothing I can do. If you have a federal student loan, there are several repayment options that could help you receive a more manageable monthly payment in the near term. These include graduated repayment, extended repayment or income-driven repayment.

If you are struggling to make your monthly payment, you should contact your student loan servicer as soon as possible to discuss your options. Your servicer can help you find the right plan to avoid becoming delinquent on your loan or going into default, which can have major consequences on your credit score and affect your ability to borrow in the future.

If you have a private student loan, the terms of your loan are set in your promissory note, but that does not mean you should not reach out right away if you are having trouble repaying. Your lender may be able to work with you and help you stay on track during a period of financial hardship.

Myth 3: I’ll never pay off my student loans. Hang in there! Ten years — the standard student loan repayment term — can feel like a lifetime. At times it may feel like you’re not even making a dent in your loan balance, especially in the beginning when most of your monthly payment covers interest on your student loan.

Over time, this will change and more of your payment will be applied to your principal balance. Payments also usually become more manageable as your salary increases.

Myth 4: I should consolidate my student loans into one. You should think about whether this is the right step for you. If you have federal student loans, you can consider a federal direct consolidation loan for one single monthly payment. That may be more manageable, especially if you have several different federal student loans and make payments to multiple student loan servicers.

Consider that you cannot combine federal loans with private loans in a federal direct consolidation loan. In addition, you may lose benefits from a Perkins loan or Federal Family Education Loan. Finally, your new interest rate will be a weighted average of the interest rates on your current loans — but it gets rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of 1%. As a result, you can expect to pay a higher interest rate than the true average of your rates.

Myth 5: I have to pay to change my repayment plan. You can change your repayment plan as often as you need and there is no fee for doing so. But keep in mind that any changes will likely affect the total amount that you are expected to repay.

As noted earlier, the standard repayment period for federal student loans is 10 years. Standard repayment is usually the fastest way to repay, which means you will pay less interest and save money over time.

Myth 6: If I am struggling to repay my student loan, bankruptcy is a good option. You should always exhaust all other options before filing for bankruptcy. A good first step is calling your student loan servicer or lender to ask about repayment options or assistance for periods of financial distress.

Filing for bankruptcy can have a long-term impact on your ability to access credit and does not automatically discharge your student loans. Student loans can be discharged, but it is usually difficult and you would need to prove that the debt causes an undue financial hardship.

Myth 7: Federal student loan repayment is flexible, so I can use forbearances, deferments and alternative plans to reduce my payment and use the extra money for other things. You may have more flexible repayment options for your student loan, but you should only use these tools if you really cannot afford your monthly payment.

If you can afford it, staying in the standard 10-year repayment plan will help you pay your loan off faster, pay less over time and not get overwhelmed by student loan repayment. What’s more, any period of deferment or forbearance can increase your balance when you do not pay any interest that accrues on your loan. This can significantly set you back on your goal to pay off the loan.

Myth 8: I don’t have to worry about how much I’m borrowing because I will get a job with a salary that makes paying my loans off easy. When borrowing, you should think about your earning potential based on your chosen career path. It is true that degree attainment can increase your earning potential, but this isn’t automatic. There is a wide variation in expected salary by major and career choice. Borrow mindfully by keeping track of cumulative debt and trying to minimize your reliance on loans, if possible.

Even if you’re planning to pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness, you should still be mindful about how much you borrow. PSLF is earned over at least 10 years of working for a qualifying employer, and you will still pay all your loans during this time. Furthermore, although PSLF will forgive the remaining balance on your federal student loans, you will still be responsible for any private loans.

Finally, you may even find that you change your mind and want more flexibility about where you work during this period. Better to be a smart borrower than regret it later.

