8 Growth Stocks With Morningstar ‘Buy’ Ratings

The economic shutdown has derailed the stock market in 2020, and investors have watched earnings and revenue gains evaporate right before their eyes. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said economic recovery “may take some time to gather momentum,” even after businesses have reopened. Stocks with the best chance to recover revenue growth in the future may be the ones with the most impressive track records of revenue growth. Here are eight stocks with “buy” ratings from the Morningstar analyst team that have averaged at least 25% revenue growth over the past five years.

Salesforce.com (ticker: CRM)

Salesforce.com is one of the largest global providers of cloud-based, on-demand customer relationship management services. Analyst Dan Romanoff says investors looking to buy the dip in software stocks should focus on the highest-quality names, such as Salesforce. While Salesforce’s revenue growth is likely to slow from its historic levels in 2020 and beyond, Romanoff says the company can maintain earnings growth of more than 20% as its margins expand at scale. He says Salesforce also has significant cross-selling opportunities, given the seamless integration among its products. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $202 fair value estimate for CRM stock.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom is one of the world’s leading semiconductor providers for the wired infrastructure, wireless communications and enterprise storage markets. Analyst Abhinav Davuluri says 4G penetration in emerging markets and global 5G network upgrades will drive demand for Broadcom’s radio frequency filters. Roughly 25% of Broadcom’s revenue comes from high-end smartphones, such as Apple (AAPL) iPhones. Broadcom’s 4.9% dividend yield is also a rarity within the tech sector, especially now that many companies are cutting or suspending dividends to preserve liquidity. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $310 fair value estimate for AVGO stock.

Cigna (CI)

Cigna is one of the largest American health insurance companies. Analyst Julie Utterback says it’s particularly impressive that Cigna maintained its 2020 and 2021 guidance when it reported first-quarter earnings in April. Cigna is calling for at least $18 in earnings per share in 2020 and revenue of between $154 billion and $156 billion. Utterback says 2020 medical benefit costs for health insurers like Cigna may actually be lower than normal, given that Americans are avoiding many health care services because of social distancing measures. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $238 fair value estimate for CI stock.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com is one of the largest e-commerce companies in China, supporting both direct sales and third-party merchants. In a difficult year for the market, JD shares have gained around 50% year to date, and analyst Chelsey Tam says there’s even more upside potential ahead. JD is making progress on many of its long-term goals, Tam says, including posting its first annual profit and improving its margins. JD’s logistics business has also benefited from an uptick in deliveries in 2020, and the company is successfully penetrating more rural Chinese cities. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $55 fair value estimate for JD stock.

Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk is a software platform providing big data solutions, including collecting, storing and analyzing machine-generated data. Analyst John Barrett says the amount of machine-generated data is rising exponentially, but it’s only as valuable as the information that companies can glean from it. By 2021, the number of connected devices in the world will be roughly three times the global population. While many companies are likely to dial back information technology budgets in 2020, Barrett says many of Splunk’s customers consider its services to be mission-critical. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $182 fair value estimate for SPLK stock.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world and the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes. About 99% of the company’s restaurants are franchised. Analyst R.J. Hottovy says Restaurant Brands’ same-restaurant sales trends have underperformed competitors in part because of its relatively early stage digital platforms and its lack of recent drive-thru marketing campaigns. However, he says the company has addressed these issues, and year-over-year sales comparisons have improved from -30% in late March to a mid-teens percentage decline in late April. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $65 fair value estimate for QSR stock.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is a cybersecurity specialist that creates next-generation firewalls to protect customer networks. Analyst Mark Cash says Palo Alto’s recent $420 million buyout of CloudGenix is in line with its growth strategy. Palo Alto’s focus on cloud security and automation has the company positioned to outgrow many of its cybersecurity peers, according to Cash. He also says Palo Alto shares trade at a significant discount to fair value. Developments in machine learning, analytics and automated responses will drive long-term demand for Palo Alto’s services. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $305 fair value estimate for PANW stock.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com is a leading hotel and air travel platform in China. The stock is down about 30% so far in 2020 as the travel industry has been decimated by the health crisis. Tam says Trip.com investors should be prepared for significant cancellations, slow recovery in travel and potential dilution if the company needs to raise additional capital in the near term. However, these headwinds are more than reflected in the stock’s valuation, and Tam says its long-term outlook remains bright. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $37 fair value estimate for TCOM stock.

