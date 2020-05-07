7 Tips for Investing Your Tax Refund

Here are some ideas for investing your tax refund in 2020. This is a particularly challenging year for investors due…

This is a particularly challenging year for investors due to March’s stock market crash and the health-crisis-sparked economic downturn. Although the tax filing deadline is delayed to July 15, many consumers expect a tax refund. The sooner you file, the sooner your refund will arrive. If you’re planning to invest that money, it’s important to first establish an investment objective. “Without an objective, an investor is like a traveler without a destination,” says Robert Bacarella, president at Monetta Financial Services. For example, if your investment objective is long-term savings for retirement, then consider fallen share prices an opportunity to accumulate stocks from quality companies. Here are seven tips for investing your tax refund.

Pave the way to future financial success.

Before investing your tax refund, make certain that you have three to six months’ worth of cash available for emergencies. Now, more than ever, it’s important to be prepared for uncertain income flows and growing expenses, says Mario Hernandez, principal at Gemmer Asset Management. A hefty cash fund solves many financial uncertainties. Especially these days, during an unprecedented economic downturn, cash solves the problem of reduced income and unexpected expenses. Use your tax refund to eliminate unsecured debt, such as unpaid credit cards or medical bills. This can free up cash to pay for unexpected expenses going forward. It’s generally unwise to invest if you have high-interest debt, as the returns on your investments rarely surpass the interest charged by the debt.

Don’t wait for a bottom.

Many investors want to find the bottom of the market before investing. “In building an investment portfolio, now is the time for investors to add to their investments rather than worrying about missing it and getting in too early,” says Alan Grujic, founder of All of Us Financial. He suggests investing a small amount each week and currently favors the digital economy. Several of Grujic’s recommendations include well-known names like Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). That said, most diversified mutual funds allocate positions to these stocks. Or you might consider a big tech exchange-traded fund. While in the short term it’s difficult to predict which sector will outperform, ultimately, patient investors are rewarded.

Contribute to a 529 college savings plan.

A 529 account is a tax-advantaged way to save for a child’s or relative’s educational expenses. The 529 account funds pay for college costs, K-12 tuition and other related school expenses. You may be surprised to learn that a 529 account can even be used to pay off college loans. “Many 529 college savings plans offer diverse investments that are well-suited for today’s environment, providing conservative options that can serve as a short-term parking place, as well as age-based or enrollment-year portfolios that are built to weather stock market volatility,” says Julio Martinez, executive director of ScholarShare Investment Board, the California 529 investment plan. Investors can choose from their state-sponsored plan, another state’s plan or use a specialty app like UNest, which also offers access to financial advisory guidance.

Invest in the world.

Although most of the world is economically challenged now — with decreased production and high unemployment — the current scenario will eventually pass. The best way to capture the rebound of global economies is to invest in U.S. and international stock funds. “It may feel counterintuitive to invest now, but with the stock market decline, stocks are now on sale and investing today is less expensive than it was in January,” says Chris Hutchins, senior director of product at Wealthfront. Although many investors are capable and interested in buying a few diversified ETFs to create their portfolio, others might benefit from a low-fee robo advisor for investment management, such as Wealthfront, Betterment or Schwab Intelligent Portfolios.

Plan for retirement.

Use your tax refund to begin or increase contributions to your 401(k), 403(b) or an individual retirement account. “For folks in a company-sponsored 401(k) program, especially with a company match, using the tax refund to top up employee contributions to the point of the maximum company match is a good, leveraged use of the refund,” says Steven Skancke, chief economic advisor at Keel Point. Investing for retirement solves a multitude of current and future problems. Many investment contributions are pretax, saving you current money on taxes. In the future, building retirement assets to supplement Social Security benefits transfers some of your current earnings to create a more financially secure lifestyle. Additionally, investing your tax refund in retirement savings today will provide compounded returns over many years.

Take advantage of low interest rates.

At first glance, buying a car — which is a depreciating asset — doesn’t seem like a sound use of a tax refund. But if you were already in the market for a vehicle, use the refund for a down payment on a car. Car dealers are offering 90 to 120 days of payment deferrals on car purchases. Those in the need of a vehicle can capitalize on the historically low interest rates, says Jean Wells, associate professor of accounting at Howard University. In more affordable markets, your tax refund might add to a down payment fund for a home. With interest rates at the lowest level in years, it’s reasonable to take out a fixed-rate mortgage now and lock in low interest rates.

Use online screeners to select investments.

Investing in the stock market is a great way to deploy your tax refund. After setting your investment goals and strategy, screen for the best stocks or funds that fit with your preferences. You can use online stock, ETF or mutual fund screeners — such as the ones at U.S. News — to find the right investment vehicle. Screeners let you search for specific ticker symbols and names, or you can browse by specific stock categories. You can narrow the results by expenses or total return as well, or screen by sector, asset class, asset allocation and fund family. This is a great way to get a list of funds that fit your needs.

