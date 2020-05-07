7 Retail Stocks to Buy With the Sector’s Dip

Consumer lifestyle brand stocks to buy The U.S. retail sector has been devastated in 2020, and many brick-and-mortar retailers will…

The U.S. retail sector has been devastated in 2020, and many brick-and-mortar retailers will never recover from the downturn. But no matter how bad things get in the near term, U.S. consumers won’t stop buying consumer lifestyle and wellness brands, and the recent disruption could create opportunities for long-term investors. BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon says companies with a strong digital presence and a resilient supply chain, with liquidity, customer loyalty and leading mindshare among millennials and Generation Z shoppers, will emerge much stronger on the other side of the shutdown. Here are BTIG’s top consumer lifestyle brand stock picks.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

Canada Goose produces branded luxury outdoor lifestyle clothing and accessories. Lyon says Canada Goose has relatively little seasonal exposure to the first half of the year, which will help insulate it from recent disruptions. He also says the company has sizable long-term growth opportunities in international markets, and its direct-to-consumer expansion could boost margins. Product innovation and expansion into new categories will be key to Canada Goose’s long-term success, Lyon says. The company’s factory ownership also differentiates it from many peers. BTIG has a “buy” rating and a $29.08 price target for GOOS stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor produces footwear and accessories. For years, Deckers relied almost exclusively on its Ugg brand, and investors hoped for favorable winter weather. In recent years, Lyon says Deckers has successfully grown its Hoka brand and diversified its business beyond Ugg. Two winning brands, a strong balance sheet, and relatively low exposure to spring and summer seasonal demand should support the business in the near term, Lyon says. In the longer term, he says Hoka should fuel growth for Deckers, while Ugg will supply stable free cash flow. BTIG has a “buy” rating and $201 price target for DECK stock.

Lovesac Co. (LOVE)

Lovesac designs and produces furniture, including modular couches and foam beanbag chairs. Lyon says Lovesac is successfully disrupting the $30 billion sofa market. He says Lovesac offers its customers superior value, omnichannel shopping convenience, fabric customization options and sustainably produced stock fabric. Lovesac’s brand awareness is still extremely low, at only about 2%, leaving the door open for substantial market penetration and growth opportunities for years to come. Lyon says Lovesac is executing well in a difficult environment and has plenty of liquidity to navigate near-term challenges. BTIG has a “buy” rating and a $22 price target for LOVE stock.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon is a high-end athletic apparel and accessory retailer. Lululemon has generated consistent double-digit same-store sales growth in recent years. Over the last four years, gross margins have also expanded by 4 percentage points. Despite its recent success, Lululemon remains underpenetrated in the key markets of North America, Europe and Asia and has room for growth in both men’s and women’s categories, Lyon says. He says Lululemon’s athletic leisure category hasn’t been as hurt by the shelter-in-place and workout-from-home environment as other categories. BTIG has a “buy” rating and $261 price target for LULU stock.

Nike (NKE)

Nike is the global leader in athletic footwear and apparel and holds roughly a 40% share of the world’s athletic footwear market. Lyon says Nike has a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and innovative products. Nike will face the same near-term inventory headwinds as its competitors. But Lyon says it should be able to gain market share from smaller competitors, and it is well-equipped to work through a near-term inventory glut and prepare for a potential surge in demand as sporting events resume next year. BTIG has a “buy” rating and $108 price target for NKE stock.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

YETI is the U.S. market leader in premium outdoor coolers. Lyon says YETI has a loyal customer base, and initial success in hard coolers has allowed it to expand into soft coolers, drinkware and other accessories. In addition to bringing in new customers, YETI has increased monetization of existing customers. Lyon says YETI reminds him of an early stage Lululemon in that it is the first to bring technical solutions to its category. BTIG projects roughly 15% revenue growth once the economy starts to recover. BTIG has a “buy” rating and $30 price target for YETI stock.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Capri Holdings is a luxury brand holding company that owns Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace. Capri is the highest-risk stock of the seven mentioned, given the company faces severe inventory challenges in the near term. Lyon says the economic shutdown has likely delayed profitability improvements in Jimmy Choo and Versace by at least a year. Still, Capri shares are favorably valued relative to peers based on a number of different metrics, including enterprise value-to-sales ratio, enterprise multiple, forward earnings multiple and forward earnings multiple excluding cash. BTIG has a “neutral” rating for CPRI stock.

