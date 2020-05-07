7 High-Risk REITs to Avoid in 2020

Seven risky REITs to avoid. As the effects of the pandemic continue to make themselves felt throughout the stock market,…

As the effects of the pandemic continue to make themselves felt throughout the stock market, one particular type of investment may be more exposed than others. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, own and operate real estate properties, collect rent from their tenants and pass 90% of their taxable income along to investors in the form of dividends. But with the virus casting many tenants’ ability to pay rent into doubt, sector-specific REITs are suddenly very vulnerable. Here are seven REITs whose focus on malls, senior housing and certain other industries has left them and their investors extremely exposed to the impacts of the pandemic.

CBL Properties (ticker: CBL)

Even before the virus struck, things were not looking great for mall owners. Consumer spending continues to shift toward online retail, compounding the problems classic anchor stores like J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M) were experiencing and leaving mall owners to face significant headwinds. One such mall owner is CBL Properties, a REIT whose property portfolio includes 91 malls across the country. CBL has found itself in a difficult position in 2020 and has been forced to discontinue its dividend, cut $60 to $80 million in planned capital expenditures and draw down its revolving credit facility in order to preserve liquidity. But all of that still may not be enough to keep the company out of bankruptcy, and in fact the pandemic has only exacerbated the issues many of CBL’s tenants already faced, which means that CBL Properties is in for a tough 2020.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Mall operator Simon Property Group bet big on its merger with competitor Taubman Centers, inking a deal in February to acquire Taubman for $52.50 per share in cash — a 50% premium to Taubman’s share price. A steep price to pay, but considering the strength of Taubman’s property portfolio — which includes some of the most profitable malls in the U.S. — it seemed worth the stretch. Then the virus hit, shutting down every Simon Property mall in the country, leaving SPG on the hook for the $3.6 billion it owes Taubman. The company had access to $7.1 billion in liquidity through cash and revolving credit facilities as of its last quarterly report, but the increased costs of reopening malls — providing free masks, hand sanitizers and temperature checks for mall customers — combined with the money it owes Taubman means 2020 will be costly for Simon Property Group.

Welltower (WELL)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eight out of every 10 virus-related deaths in the U.S. have been in adults over 65. This understandably causes great concern among families with loved ones in senior-living facilities, and for a REIT like Welltower, that’s a problem. Sixty-three percent of Welltower’s net operating income comes from senior-housing facilities, and as of May 1, 28% of those facilities had reported at least one case of the virus. Occupancy rates are down as people decide not to risk moving into senior-living communities, and the company had to spend $7 million in March alone due to “unanticipated property level expenses associated with the pandemic,” such as personal protective equipment. The combination of fewer paying customers and higher costs is one no company likes to see. Unfortunately for Welltower, as of now, there’s no end to the pandemic in sight.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

The company formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust changed its name in January to reflect the growing diversification of its property portfolio, yet 43% of Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net operating income came from senior-living facilities last quarter. That’s a lot of exposure to a particularly vulnerable market for a company still feeling the effects of a recent restructuring of its management agreements with Five Star Senior Living, its largest tenant. As part of the new deal between the companies, DHC acquired a larger stake in Five Star in exchange for taking on the company’s liabilities, but this left Diversified Healthcare Trust with higher leverage and lower liquidity at a pivotal moment when potential customers may be trepidatious about moving into senior-living facilities. This could very well leave Diversified Healthcare Trust with reduced cash flow at a critical time.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

While most REITs generate income from collecting rent, mortgage REITs (mREITs) invest in residential and commercial mortgages, as well as mortgage-backed securities, and earn interest from their investments that they pay out to shareholders. Annaly Capital Management is one such mREIT, with 93% of its investment portfolio focused on agency mortgage-backed securities. These are usually some of the safest investments an mREIT can make thanks to their backing by the U.S. government, but in the face of the virus, even the safety of those investments looks uncertain. That uncertainty translated to a 50% decline in Annaly’s share price over the course of March — and although federal stimulus packages and the CARES Act have brought some relief to Annaly and its shareholders, the longer the global pandemic continues to plague markets, the more likely it is Annaly will have to cut its hefty 16% dividend yield, leading to further declines in share price.

MFA Financial (MFA)

The growing unemployment rate has sparked fears that many people won’t be able to pay their mortgages, and the credit market has tightened significantly in the last few months, leaving mREITs like MFA Financial flapping in the wind. While Annaly focused on agency mortgage-backed securities, MFA took a different route by investing heavily in residential home loans. These loans came with more risk than those backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but they provided significantly higher returns. While this was working pretty well when markets were humming and delinquencies were low, the sudden outbreak in 2020 caught MFA with its pants down. MFA was forced to sell off portions of its portfolio and completely eliminate its dividend in order to save money that it’s now using to cover its assets, resulting in a near-80% decline in its stock price year to date.

EPR Properties (EPR)

Right now, most businesses that remain open are those deemed “essential.” Unfortunately for EPR Properties, not a single one of its 370 properties could really be called essential — the company focuses on experiential real estate such as movie theaters (45% of annual revenue) and “eat and play” restaurants (23% of annual revenue), as well as private schools and early childhood education (11% of annual revenue). While that’s a strong business model most of the time, without people showing up to experience what EPR’s properties have to offer, those properties won’t be able to pay EPR rent — in fact, the company only received about 15% of its base rents and mortgage payments in April. And even when these businesses do reopen, the likelihood of a recession will keep consumer spending down, leaving EPR’s experiential tenants with lower income and higher default risk.

