7 Best Mutual Funds to Buy With Your Stimulus Check

These funds are great investment candidates for your stimulus check. “Sell in May and go away” is a phrase you’ll…

These funds are great investment candidates for your stimulus check.

“Sell in May and go away” is a phrase you’ll hear repeated more often as summer approaches. In general, the summer months tend to signal a slowdown for stock trading activity. This year, however, the market isn’t exactly following the traditional rules — as the recent health crisis has shown us. “No one has ever seen anything like this before,” says Ernie Burns, president and CEO of Burns Estate Planning & Wealth Advisors. As it happens, selling in May and going away could mean missing out on market gains. “There has been so much demand for goods and services as well as historically low interest rates, you could lose a good possibility of a bullish return,” Burns says. If you have extra money to invest today because you received a stimulus check, growing that cash by buying into the top mutual funds might sound appealing. Here are seven of the best mutual funds to buy this month.

Fidelity 500 Index Fund (ticker: FXAIX)

Index funds offer a passive approach to stock investing by attempting to match the performance of an underlying benchmark. FXAIX is an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, offering shareholders simplified exposure to the largest U.S. companies, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). Burns says the Fidelity 500 Index Fund is a strong pick if you’re looking for the best mutual funds to buy with your stimulus check this May, due to its overall performance and cost. Year-to-date, the fund has delivered a 2.25% yield, with a 10-year average annual return of 11.68%. Its net expense ratio is 0.015%, making it one of the least expensive index mutual funds on the market.

Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund (FADTX)

If you’re interested in putting your stimulus check into tech stocks, FADTX is one of the best mutual funds to buy. “With just under $1 billion in size, it’s not too difficult to manage and has performed exceedingly well over a long period of time,” says Steve Azoury, financial advisor and owner of Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan. The Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund invests in U.S. and international companies within the technology sector, including Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX). The fund’s 10-year average return is 16.40%, with an expense ratio of 1.03%. If you’re looking for a lower-cost alternative, Azoury suggests the Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio (FSCSX), which has a 0.71% expense ratio.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX)

Vanguard index funds are arguably the best mutual funds to invest in if your focus is on low-cost options. “Anyone looking to invest in a mutual fund right now should seriously consider VFIAX,” says Anna Barker, founder of LogicalDollar. “It’s low-cost, with an expense ratio of only 0.04%, and provides significant exposure to the U.S. equity market.” The Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares is similar to FXAIX in that it utilizes the S&P 500 as its underlying benchmark. The fund’s 10-year return is a healthy 11.66%, and its current yield is 1.97%. Barker says that volatility is still a concern, even with an index fund like VFIAX, but keep the long-term horizon in sight.

Principal MidCap Fund (PMAQX)

With economic recovery still a big question mark as states begin reopening, it makes sense to steer toward top mutual funds that perform consistently during periods of uncertainty. PMAQX is one such fund, says Celia Cazayoux, senior investment strategist at People’s United Advisors in Burlington, Vermont. “This fund has outperformed through cycles and has provided valuable downside protection.” The Principal MidCap Fund invests in mid-cap companies, such as CarMax (KMX) and Verisign (VRSN), that utilize an owner-operator management team. “These are companies that are well-positioned to weather the downturn and emerge with an even stronger moat going forward,” Cazayoux says. The fund charts an average 10-year return of 13.09%, with a 0.6% expense ratio.

PIMCO High Yield Fund Institutional Class (PHIYX)

With a low share price, PHIYX could be one of the best mutual funds to buy now if you want to get the most bang for your stimulus check buck. The PIMCO High Yield Fund Institutional Class invests the bulk of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high-yield junk bonds, though it can also invest in options, futures or mortgage-backed securities. Cazayoux says investors can benefit from this fund’s active management strategy, and its yield of 5.44% may indicate how successful that strategy is. The fund’s average 10-year return is 5.48%, which may be appealing if you’re looking for bonds to balance out stock exposure in your portfolio. The expense ratio is 0.59%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

You may not be able to buy toilet paper right now, but there’s a silver lining for your portfolio if you’re investing in consumer staples. “Consumer staples stocks represent companies that are noncyclical because they produce or sell goods or services that are always in demand and are currently having a surge of demand during the pandemic,” says Asa Lakeman, president of Lakeman Financial in Grand Rapids, Michigan. VDC is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, which is composed of small-, mid- and large-cap companies, including Procter & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO). Performance-wise, this fund has a 10-year average return of 10.65%, with an expense ratio of 0.10%.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

If you want to use your stimulus check to get access to the entire market in a single mutual fund, ITOT can deliver what you need. “The iShares Total U.S. Market ETF gives broad market exposure for as little as a 0.03% expense ratio,” says Joseph Favorito, principal at Landmark Wealth Management in Melville, New York. “Managed stock funds don’t outperform the markets 90% of the time anyway, so investors are better off just owning the market.” This fund tracks the S&P Total Market Index, giving you exposure to a variety of companies, including Amazon.com (AMZN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In terms of performance, the fund notched a 10-year average return of 11.26% and offers a 2.15% yield.

Seven of the best mutual funds to buy this month with your stimulus check:

— Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX)

— Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund (FADTX)

— Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX)

— Principal MidCap Fund (PMAQX)

— PIMCO High Yield Fund Institutional Class (PHIYX)

— Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

— iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

More from U.S. News

9 ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From Coronavirus

10 Stocks to Buy in the Second Quarter

7 Tips for Investing Your Tax Refund

7 Best Mutual Funds to Buy With Your Stimulus Check originally appeared on usnews.com