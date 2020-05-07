7 Best Apartment REITs to Own for a Rental Market Slump

Seven REITs to own in a rental market downturn. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, simplify real estate investing. You…

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, simplify real estate investing. You get all the perks of property ownership — including income and tax benefits — without having to play landlord. Apartment REITs offer exposure to the rental property market, which has seen steadily increasing demand and rising rental prices for the last decade. The question is how well those REITs will continue to perform if the rental market takes a hit because of changing economic conditions, such as those triggered by the recent pandemic. David Reyes, chief financial architect at Reyes Financial Architecture in San Diego, says there are some obvious challenges to the real estate market in the current economic environment. “Although on a relative basis, apartment REITs are doing better, investors are still losing money,” Reyes says. If you’re interested in finding the best apartment REITs to ride out a possible rental market slump, consider these seven options.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (ticker: EQR)

If you’re looking for insulation against a possible downturn in rental housing because of reduced demand or stagnating rent prices, then increasing exposure to different geographic markets may be the key. “I’d be looking to the most regionally diversified REITs to eliminate any specific market risk,” says Jonas Bordo, co-founder and CEO of Dwellsy. EQR has the potential to be a good fit, owing to its large network of properties. This apartment REIT owns more than 300 upscale multifamily rental properties in major markets such as Boston, New York and San Francisco. In a recessionary environment, Equity Residential may prove itself resilient even as rent prices decline or the rental market as it faces increasing delinquencies. The current dividend yield is 4.18%.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

IRT owns multifamily holdings concentrated in still-growing submarkets such as Atlanta, Memphis, Tennessee and Raleigh, North Carolina. This REIT also has several features that may allow it to remain more competitive during a rental market slump compared with other apartment REITs. That includes a strategy that’s focused on acquiring Class B properties and adding value to them versus focusing on new construction, says John Njoku, CEO and founder of RentHub. That and targeting older, more stable tenants gives Independence Realty Trust a lower risk profile. A dividend yield of 7.26% also marks IRT as a standout. “Even if they were to cut the dividend down from where it currently is, it would still be among the highest in its cohort,” Njoku says.

American Campus Communities (ACC)

Student housing offers a different take on apartment REITs with its unique renter base. Njoku says student apartment rentals could prove intriguing for investors because there’s a built-in moat since properties are proximate to campuses. ACC, in particular, is trading at a substantial discount to its asset value, which is largely due to the economic ripples created by the health crisis, but this REIT maintains a solid balance sheet. A big question mark for investors may be how colleges and universities handle reopening campuses in the wake of the pandemic. Njoku says there could be a historic opportunity to buy the dip if schools successfully reopen for in-person learning. American Campus Communities has a current dividend yield of 6.3%.

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

CPT may be a safe pick if you’re looking to invest in multifamily housing that targets middle-market renters, Bordo says. This apartment REIT owns and operates more than 150 properties spanning more than 56,000 units across the U.S., from Florida, Texas to California. An additional eight properties are in development, which would push the number of units past 58,000. In response to the pandemic, Camden Property Trust took steps to mitigate potential losses by offering financial relief to both its employees and residents. Measures directed at residents may help avoid rental delinquencies, strengthening the REIT’s financial profile in the event of a longer-term decline in the rental market. The current dividend yield for CPT is 3.65%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

MAA is another midmarket apartment REIT, and it shares some similarities with Camden Property Trust. This REIT also happens to have one of the largest portfolios of any apartment REIT, spanning more than 100,000 units in 16 states, including Nevada, Texas, Florida and the Carolinas. That level of diversification could prove useful in your portfolio if you’re concerned about which direction rental market trends will move in the near future. Performance-wise, Mid-America Apartment Communities had been on a steady incline prior to the economic downturn, with share prices spiking to more than $138 in October 2019. While prices have retracted somewhat in reaction to stock market volatility, MAA continues to yield 3.6% for investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

AIV relies on a strategy of diversifying property holdings across different rental price points to help recession-proof its business. As one of the country’s largest apartment REITs, AIV owns properties in 17 states and the District of Columbia. With rental communities in both urban and suburban markets, it could be a good choice for the long term when faced with uncertainty surrounding rental property demand. AIV saw both revenue and earnings decline in 2019, but the REIT has been focused on efforts to revamp its portfolio to drive the numbers up. The current dividend yield is 4.49%, putting it in the middle of the pack compared to other apartment REITs as far as returns to investors go.

UDR, Inc. (UDR)

UDR targets some of the largest real estate rental markets in the U.S., including Los Angeles, San Francisco and around the District of Columbia. The REIT’s property holdings consist of more than 51,000 luxury apartment units. Like other apartment REITs, UDR hasn’t been insulated from the financial impacts of the health crisis, but its share price continues to remain steady. The biggest risk factor may be sustaining demand for luxury units if the economic recovery following the pandemic occurs on a slower timeline than anticipated. Bordo says the market for high-end rentals may get smaller if the economy contracts too much. “However, it’s going to be a much better investment than office or hotel REITs for the next few years,” he adds. UDR currently yields 3.97%

