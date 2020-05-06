6 Companies That Could Go Bankrupt Sooner Than Later

These stocks are at a growing risk for bankruptcy. The troubled, debt-laden rental car giant Hertz Global Holdings (ticker: HTZ)…

The troubled, debt-laden rental car giant Hertz Global Holdings (ticker: HTZ) filed for bankrupcy over Memorial Day weekend. As consumers remain locked indoors, companies that were nearing bankruptcy now find themselves at the brink. Several retailers have already taken the plunge, while a number of oil and gas producers squeezed between the pandemic and the pricing war have fallen as well. Investors need to know how to spot additional companies potentially on the chopping block. Companies that entered the pandemic with high debt, that were already struggling against industry headwinds and have business models that don’t allow them to pivot while customers are in quarantine are the most likely candidates. Here are six companies that could go bankrupt sooner rather than later.

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA)

Shifts in consumer sentiment, the growth of online shopping and balance sheets filled with debt laid J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney low. The pandemic proved to be the final nail in their collective coffin, and Ascena may be next. Last quarter, the women’s clothing retailer announced lower comparable-store sales and increased operating losses year over year, while a debt load of $1.29 billion continues to weigh the company down. Though company executives stated in mid-March that “bankruptcy is not being considered,” the very fact that they had to say that is a bad sign — and considering how things in the retail industry have gone since that statement was made, Ascena may be closer to bankruptcy than ever before.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

A pricing war between OPEC and Russia would’ve been bad news any other year for Chesapeake Energy, but a dramatic decline in consumer demand for oil thanks to the virus may spell the end for this company. Chesapeake was an industry leader during the U.S. fracking boom a few years ago, but its ambitious growth led the company to take on about $9 billion in debt, with another $1 billion worth of interest and maturities looming over the company’s head. While that may have been a surmountable obstacle at some point down the road, earlier this year, Chesapeake posted a net loss of $8.3 billion and was downgraded by ratings agency Fitch (making it more difficult to secure financing). The company also recently announced that it is considering bankruptcy as a viable option.

GNC Holdings (GNC)

In the first quarter of 2019, GNC posted a net loss of $15.3 million; in the first quarter of 2020, GNC’s net loss was $200.1 million. Though that dramatic decline is startling, many retailers are feeling the pain with customers locked up at home. GNC’s real problem, however, lies with its debt obligations. Last quarter, the company had $137.4 million in cash compared to $895 million in debt, not nearly enough to pay off the debt that matured on May 16. Luckily for GNC, it was able to strike a deal with lenders to delay payments for 30 days but no more than 90 days, though there is a high likelihood that between decimated profits and high debt, GNC is simply living on borrowed time.

Rite Aid (RAD)

Only two retailers had more distressed debt than Rite Aid: J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus. Given what happened to them, investors should be paying close attention to Rite Aid, though the situation isn’t entirely the same. For one thing, many Rite Aid locations have remained open during the pandemic as “essential businesses,” though the revenue from these locations wasn’t enough to stop Rite Aid from posting a net loss of $343.5 million last quarter. That doesn’t bode well if the company has any hope of paying off its hefty debt load, and the $1.9 billion Rite Aid has in liquidity isn’t nearly enough to offset the $3.1 billion in debt fully maturing by 2023.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC shares recently soared on the rumor that Amazon.com (AMZN) is considering a buyout. But the fact remains that AMC meets all three criteria for a company that may go bankrupt during the pandemic: streaming services have been taking a bite out of AMC’s business for years, while theaters will remain closed until given the all-clear (and ticket sales are likely to remain low with social distancing precautions). In addition, after a private debt offering in April of $500 million, AMC has a whopping $4.8 billion in debt — more debt may have improved the company’s chances of survival, but it has also added to an already burdened balance sheet. If Amazon does save the day, then so be it. But the longer the pandemic lasts, the more investors should be prepared for the worst.

L Brands (LB)

L Brands planned to sell a majority stake in its Victoria’s Secret business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners and turn its Bath & Body Works business into a standalone company. The deal made sense for L Brands — the company needed cash to help pay off its hefty debt load of $5.4 billion, and while the Victoria’s Secret brand wasn’t nearly as strong as it once was, Bath & Body Works was thriving. Then the pandemic struck, forcing L Brands to close all of its locations as well as its online platforms. On April 22, Sycamore filed a lawsuit against L Brands for closing stores without consulting Sycamore. On May 4, the companies announced that their deal was off, leaving L Brands and its shareholders to wonder where things go from here.

