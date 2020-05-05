5 Stocks to Sell in May

The old stock market axiom “Sell in May and go away,” derived from the market’s slower activity in the summer…

The old stock market axiom “Sell in May and go away,” derived from the market’s slower activity in the summer months, has investors wondering if they should divest some of their stocks, especially during these uncertain times.

Today’s investors have their eye on defensive sectors, such as consumer goods, as the economy has experienced losses in many industries.

For investors who still have their stakes in the market and choose to sell, here are five stocks to potentially take out of your portfolio:

— Carnival (ticker: CCL)

— MGM Resorts International (MGM)

— Boeing Co. (BA)

— Delta Air Lines (DAL)

— Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Carnival (CCL)

The global cruise company’s shares dropped last week. The cruise business has come under stress since the start of the pandemic, as it is unknown when people will be comfortable being in large groups again.

Simply put, there is no business coming in from cruises. So for the time being and the foreseeable future, the company will need to use its existing funds to stay afloat for an unpredictable amount of time.

Considering there are so many unknowns — including the uncertain future of the cruise industry — and with business being all but shut down, the outlook is grim.

Carnival announced on May 4 that it will be canceling its sailing plans for Alaska this summer, the height of tourism season for the state. The company still plans to set sail again with some of its cruises starting on August 1; in the meantime, Carnival has expenses to pay.

And even if Carnival makes drastic expense reductions, the question is: will the company be able to manage its operating expenses to remain open by falling back on its existing liquidity until 2021?

As there are steady reopenings and the scale of the crisis continues to diminish, Carnival’s stock could rebound. But by how much?

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM is a popular stock to buy in the gambling industry, but investors are feeling doubtful about the famed casino company going into the second quarter. Last week, shares dropped after the company’s earnings report showed weak results at the end of the first quarter of 2020, and they are now trading at nearly half their price since the beginning of the year.

The company started the year strong, but property closures resulted in a great impact on its first quarter results.

For MGM’s properties in the U.S., there is no set reopening date. The company also operates 13 resorts in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio and the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Even though MGM destinations plan to accept reservations in a couple of months, the company plans on taking a phased approach to reopening. And it’s doubtful that people will be running to the Las Vegas Strip anytime soon.

According to MGM’s first-quarter earnings report released last week, net revenues decreased 29%, with MGM Macau putting a greater dent in early 2020 profits than its U.S. properties. Carnival’s business will “continue to be impacted today” and has “experienced high levels of room and convention cancellations through the third quarter of 2020,” according to the company’s report.

MGM says it’s taking aggressive measures to manage its cash and has a strong liquidity position, but the company has also reduced its quarterly dividend to near zero, at 0.06%.

Boeing Co. (BA)

Boeing is another company that investors should reconsider. The aerospace giant’s stock has demonstrated weak performance month-over-month and a low consistency of earnings growth. As the company struggles to survive, Boeing’s debt continues to rise and it has been raising money just to stay afloat.

Last week, it secured $25 billion in funding in a bond offering in a rush for liquidity, but this money comes at a large cost — adding more interest to the company’s debt.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been more than a 70% drop in Boeing’s stock price. Production is at a standstill, cash flows are negative and revenue has significantly dropped as well. BA’s dividend has been suspended indefinitely to preserve as much capital as possible, another warning sign.

With negative news all around, investors should be bearish on Boeing — a company with so many hurdles to overcome.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta’s descent started in January when it began suspending and cutting back flights. The company’s stock has been in free-fall, losing more than half of its value since the beginning of this year. Expected revenues are also pointing down for the next quarter.

Even though the airline received part of the government relief package last month, this stimulus money won’t be enough for recovery. Delta’s daily expenses are so vast that it will inevitably run out of cash.

Making things worse for the company’s outlook, Warren Buffett announced his offloading of airline stocks during Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.B, BRK.A) annual meeting on May 2. The company’s sell-off included shares of the biggest names in the airline business: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines ( UAL), Southwest Airlines ( LUV) and American Airlines ( AAL). Airline stocks tumbled drastically after the announcement.

Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, said in a public announcement that he predicts recovery could take anywhere from two to three years.

Looking ahead as the economy starts to reopen, travel will inevitably be slow — meaning lower demand for flights in the foreseeable future.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

The lack of demand for oil and its buildup of supply have sent prices tumbling in recent weeks, with the current price of oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate hovering around $23 per barrel. So it’s no wonder that an erratic oil market has negatively impacted Occidental’s balance sheet.

The oil company, which produces crude oil and natural gas, has reduced its dividend to 2.8% and implemented deep spending cuts in order to survive. Even before oil prices took a nosedive, there were concerns surrounding Occidental’s financial standing.

Last year, Occidental acquired Anadarko Petroleum for $55 billion, which resulted in record-high debt levels for the company. Some of its shareholders criticized Occidental, saying it overpaid for the acquisition. This doesn’t put Occidental in a strong financial position, as market volatility continues and oil loses industry momentum.

Looking forward, it is unknown how long it will take for the oil industry to recover, making OXY a “sell” candidate.

