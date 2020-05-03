3 Things I’ve Learned While Away From Medicine

The five-year route to an MD does not look the same for every student, and medical schools themselves differ on…

The five-year route to an MD does not look the same for every student, and medical schools themselves differ on how they allow students to structure time away from the clinical environment. Some schools require students to completely step away from clinical rotations if they choose to take an additional year. Others allow students to split time between credit-earning activities and other projects, providing space to keep one’s clinical skills sharp while nurturing other interests.

At Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine, where I attend, this split schedule has become so common that it has crept into our school-specific parlance: “Are you splitting? What are you doing for your split year?” But no matter the structure of your additional year in medical school, time away from the relentless demands of the academic environment creates opportunities for reflection and growth that may have been missed under other circumstances.

As a split-year student, I have learned three things in my time away from medicine:

— Sick trainees and physicians don’t make for better learners or healthier patients.

— Reconnecting with who I am outside of medicine makes me a better provider.

— Medical careers are not confined to the clinic.

Sick Trainees and Physicians Don’t Make for Better Learners or Healthier Patients

I had a major medical crisis that required hospitalization in the midst of my third-year rotations. Like many medical trainees, I believed I was expected to go on no matter the circumstances. Afraid of being labeled weak or undedicated, I forced myself to return to the wards a week after losing about 40% of my blood to an internal bleed, ignoring the pain, nausea, fatigue and fear of my condition.

It soon became apparent that my symptoms precluded any meaningful learning, and no longer could I care for patients in the way I expected of myself. If I was going to acquire the knowledge and skills I would need for residency, I had to step away.

The truth is that we cannot learn well when we are sick. We cannot connect emotionally with our patients, and our clinical reasoning is impaired. When I returned to the clinic after taking a month off to heal, I recognized that I was in a better position to facilitate healing for my patients. I was able to acquire the medical knowledge I needed moving forward.

And as for being seen as weak or undedicated? Not one attending physician I have spoken to has supported that idea.

Reconnecting With Who I Am Outside of Medicine Makes Me a Better Provider

You give up things when you enter medical training. Hobbies fall by the wayside, you miss major milestones — in my case, my brother’s college graduation due to my Step 1 studying — and maintaining that coveted work-life balance is impossible at times. Though I have done my best to keep running, skiing, reading and writing, there have been times when I have felt that any identity I have outside of medicine has been stripped away.

While I am thrilled to be building an identity as a clinician — I love medicine — I have also realized that maintaining my excitement about medicine is contingent upon viewing it as only one component of fulfillment. When medicine becomes everything, my frustration grows, my interest wanes and my ability to connect with patients and to learn diminishes.

Of course, it is easy to reengage with things important to me during my time away from the clinic, but what about when I am back in the thick of the clinical day? Interestingly, I have noticed that when I return to service now, I am able to better integrate my “outside” self into clinical life. I now understand that nurturing other areas of my identity makes me the kind of trainee I want to be.

Medical Careers Are Not Confined to the Clinic

Make no mistake about it — I am going to practice clinical medicine. After all, that is why most of us go into this field: to help people.

But I am also a writer. Some people are also researchers, or engineers, or technology wizards. As I have chipped away at the major writing project I took on, balancing time on the wards with time at the keyboard, I have seen how my medical knowledge nicely dovetails with my background as an English major and member of an editorial team. My skill set is uniquely suited for medical writing in a way that few others are.

Instead of shutting us into the box of clinical medicine, medical training opens doors. In nearly every profession — law, business, technology, journalism, television — you see doctors using their medical backgrounds in tandem with other skills to forge careers combining patient care with outside interests.

My time away has shown me that I can be both a clinician-in-training and a writer. Ultimately, medical careers have space for varied roles.

