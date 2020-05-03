3 Reasons for College Students to Wait to Apply to Medical School

In the past, most premed students applied to medical school after their junior years in college, spending their final undergraduate…

In the past, most premed students applied to medical school after their junior years in college, spending their final undergraduate semesters juggling interviews and academic coursework. However, this pattern has shifted in recent years. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, 59.9% of all first-year medical students matriculating in 2015 had taken at least one year off after college before starting medical school.

Students choose to take a gap year or longer for a host of reasons. They may want time to strengthen their applications with additional volunteer work or employment. They may want more time to study for the MCAT. They may want to travel, or they may simply want to take a break before diving into the arduous journey ahead.

In any case, delaying application to med school is rarely an easy decision, but there are circumstances that should give you pause before opening an application prior to your senior year. There are three scenarios in which it may benefit you to hold off on applying to medical school until after you complete college:

— You are unable to give your application the attention it deserves during your senior year.

— You are not yet sure what kind of medical school will fit you best.

— You are unsure about attending medical school at all.

You Are Unable to Give Your Application the Attention It Deserves During Your Senior Year

With senior capstone and thesis projects, advanced coursework in your major and or minor, and extracurricular responsibilities like varsity sports, clubs and jobs, it may feel nearly impossible to pay attention to the crucial details of a medical school application. Additionally, once interview season begins, you may find it difficult to schedule travel to medical schools around your busy calendar.

Applying to medical school is complicated and expensive, and it is not worth your time or money to give it less than your best effort. If applying feels like an insurmountable task when you look at your jam-packed senior schedule, think about instead applying when your life settles a bit after graduation.

You Are Not Yet Sure What Kind of Medical School Will Fit You Best

Selecting which medical schools to apply to is an important step in any application process. Knowing what you are looking for in a school and how your academic profile compares to the rest of the applicant pool is key to ending up in a place where you will learn best.

Medical schools can be divided into two broad categories: those that emphasize research and those that emphasize clinical care. Since your resume can be strengthened to increase your chances of acceptance at one type of school over another, deciding whether you would prefer to attend a research-oriented or clinically-oriented school is vital.

If you are unable to identify what academic attributes are most important to you for your medical education, forgoing the application cycle until you can better articulate what you want in your education may be a good move.

You Are Unsure About Attending Medical School at All

You have taken your prerequisite courses and scored well on the MCAT. You have volunteered and done research. For the past three years, you have checked all the boxes necessary to apply to med school. So why are you second-guessing your decision to pursue a medical education?

The fact is that lots of people who complete their premedical prerequisites do not end up going to medical school. At 18, medical school may have seemed like your dream, but now you have had several years of growth as a college student and your goals and priorities may have changed. Maybe you have realized you are also interested in basic science, maybe you have become enthralled by finance or maybe you have realized you are great at computer programming.

Listen to your gut. If you are undecided as to whether medical school is the right fit for you, hold off on applying. The path to becoming a physician is long, costly and exhausting, and a half-hearted commitment to the field will likely lead to burnout and resentment.

Take the time you need to evaluate whether medical school is truly right for you. An application cycle will be there later on if you decide you are ready to become a doctor.

