3 Online Testing Considerations for 2019-2020 AP Students

As a result of COVID-19, the College Board recently made the unprecedented decision to administer all 2020 AP exams digitally.…

As a result of COVID-19, the College Board recently made the unprecedented decision to administer all 2020 AP exams digitally. In fact, the first-ever online AP exams begin today. However, the convenient yet abrupt pivot to an online format has resulted in several testing modifications that AP students should be aware of:

— All AP exams will be open-book and open-note.

— All AP exams for a given subject will be administered simultaneously.

— No AP exams include separate time for submitting answers.

All AP Exams Will Be Open-Book and Open-Note

The spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has affected nearly all aspects of life, and high school academics is no exception. Swift school closures have occasioned drastic changes to the scholastic routine, requiring all classroom operations to be moved online and for students to quickly adapt to this shift. Many students have struggled to make the switch whether due to their learning style, distractions at home, apprehension over the pandemic or some combination of these and other factors.

[READ: How to Study for At-Home AP Online Exams Due to the Coronavirus.]

The College Board’s decision to make all 2020 AP exams open-book and open-note is a gesture to level the playing field. Allowing students to consult their notes and textbooks during tests promotes equity and can compensate for knowledge gaps caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The tests will include only material taught in most cases by March.

While most students are elated by the open-book AP exam policy, they must use discretion. Students should be aware that an open-book policy is not a substitute for studying. Rather, it should be treated as a crutch you turn to only when there is an emergency — for instance, when you need help understanding the prompt or if you forget an important piece of information.

If abused, the open-book policy could end up costing you time and, in turn, compromise your score.

All AP Exams for a Given Subject Will Be Administered Simultaneously

No matter where in the world you are located, the AP test for a given subject will be administered at the same time for all students. For instance, the AP Art History exam will begin on Friday, May 15 at 12 p.m. Eastern time, which is 9 a.m. Pacific time, 11 a.m. Central time, etc.

[Read: What to Know About Self-Studying for AP Exams.]

By administering all the exams for a subject simultaneously, the College Board greatly limits the possibility of academic dishonesty. The reduction in cheating is beneficial for students and administrators alike. In the short term, it implies that test scores remain an accurate indicator of a student’s knowledge and abilities. In the long term, it protects the integrity of educational institutions and the value of the degrees they confer.

Nonetheless, the policy on AP exam start times can cause some confusion. The best way to make sure you know the right start time for your test is to visit the official College Board website where that information is posted. It is also recommended that you write down or electronically record the start time in several different places so that the information is easier to access.

For students in Hawaii and Alaska, the first exam start times are earlier than in other U.S. time zones — at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively. These students should take special care to not oversleep on test day. Going to bed early and setting more than one alarm the night before can help prevent such a mishap.

No AP Exams Include Separate Time for Submitting Answers

This year, most AP tests will consist of one or two free-response questions that must be answered in 45 minutes. It is critical for students to note that absolutely everything on the AP exams must be completed by the 45-minute mark, including the submission of answers. No extra time will be allotted for electronically sending your responses, even though you may be just one second over.

[Read: How to Master AP Courses in High School.]

Since all 2020 AP tests have been abridged to last a mere 45 minutes instead of the normal two to three hours, the College Board requires students to finish within the time frame. Due to this strict policy, time management will be especially crucial for AP students this year. To be sure you receive credit for your responses, aim to save about five minutes at the end for submission.

Stay on top of the rules surrounding this year’s AP exams so that you do not encounter obstacles on test day.

More from U.S. News

How High School Students Can Maintain Academic Progress During Coronavirus

How to Determine the Right Number of AP Classes to Take

How the Coronavirus Can Disrupt Your College Financial Aid

3 Online Testing Considerations for 2019-2020 AP Students originally appeared on usnews.com