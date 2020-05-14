14.7% Unemployment, Dow Up 455

Despite what numbers confirmed to be a devastating April for the average American, Wall Street remained stubbornly divorced from dour…

Despite what numbers confirmed to be a devastating April for the average American, Wall Street remained stubbornly divorced from dour economic landscape facing Main Street on Friday.

More than 20 million jobs, 20.5 million jobs, to be exact, disappeared in April, the single worst month ever for the U.S. job market. Those numbers brought the unemployment rate to 14.7%, a number that will almost certainly rise in the coming weeks.

Investors brushed off the news, which was expected to be worse: Consensus figures had job losses coming in at 22 million and the unemployment rate exceeding 16%.

That meant that the stock market’s great week continued on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 455 points, or 1.9%, to finish at 24,331. The Dow finished the week with a 2.6% gain.

Apple, Alphabet phasing in reopenings. American tech leaders Apple (ticker: AAPL) and Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL) both plan on slowly getting back to business as usual. Apple will open a select number of stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska beginning next week; the states have just six stores between them, so it will be a very limited and highly monitored process.

Google parent Alphabet will reportedly be a bit more aggressive, although its timeline will be pushed out further than Apple’s. An internal memo obtained by CNBC, reportedly from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, targets June reopenings that would see offices at 10% to 15% capacity.

Oil markets in recovery following a bizarre trend into negative territory. Oil prices seem to be recovering nicely, with the June contract for West Texas Intermediate crude oil, rising more than 4%. The price of a barrel is approaching $25 as the market recovers from a supply glut, declining demand and a severe lack of storage.

Band-Aid for Helmerich & Payne. Uplifted by the rising price of oil, contract oil driller Helmerich & Payne ( HP) finished as the top performer in the S&P 500 on Friday, jumping 13.5%. Much of HP’s stock is now reliant on future demand forecasts, which have been overwhelmingly depressing in recent months.

American oil and natural gas producers are naturally less able to drill profitably as the price of oil falls — bad news for companies like Helmerich & Payne. Even after the day’s rally, shares are down by about 60% year-to-date.

