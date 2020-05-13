13 Ways Consumers Can Be More Self-Sufficient

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many shops and businesses to stay closed in order to help keep citizens safe. While…

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many shops and businesses to stay closed in order to help keep citizens safe. While people are practicing social distancing, they should consider the areas in their life where they can skip a trip to a repair shop or store — even if it’s open for business — to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Check out these different areas where you can try to be more self-sufficient and save money in the process.

— Grow your own food.

— Upcycle furniture.

— Learn to sew.

— Cut your own hair.

— Perform salon services at home.

— Embrace nature’s call.

— Play phone games.

— Create window art.

— Host a virtual happy hour.

— Write letters.

— Do at-home workouts.

— Make your own spa treatments.

— Get creative.

Read on for more information about how to adopt these new skills.

Grow Your Own Food

You don’t have to quit grocery stores altogether, but there are some staples you can quit buying by producing them at home. Grow easy vegetables such as lettuce or tomatoes. Rather than buying bread, stock up on yeast and flour (if you can find it) and start baking. Not only do you become less dependent on grocers, you might save money and enjoy a new hobby.

Upcycle Furniture

If you enjoy watching do-it-yourself TV shows, consider skipping the next trip to the furniture warehouse by upgrading your furniture on your own. It might not take much to take an older piece from your home and turn it into something new. Give a bookshelf a fresh coat of paint or stain your dining room table. Check out Pinterest for inspiration.

Learn to Sew

Update your wardrobe by testing out your fashion design skills. Making your own clothes or fixing details such as buttons and hems can help you rely less on clothing retailers or tailors.

Cut Your Own Hair

Your hairdresser may shudder at the suggestion, but at the end of the day, most hair grows back. If your toddler keeps ripping at your locks, or you just can’t stand the extra weight on your head, and you are unable to visit the salon, cut your own hair. There are plenty of videos online to teach you how to do a simple trim. And if you mess up, have confidence knowing it will grow back.

Perform Salon Services at Home

Take advantage of at-home kits you can buy to perform your favorite salon services at home. Wax kits can help you stay groomed. Nail kits can keep your fingers pretty. Hair dye kits can touch up your roots. Of course, proceed with caution both in regards to your appearance and safety. Read all instructions carefully, and consult professional help if you’re not sure a product is best for you.

Embrace Nature’s Call

The silver lining to this pandemic is that it is all-encompassing. You’re not the only person who hasn’t seen the barber in a few weeks. Staying home and keeping each other safe and healthy is certainly more important than any beauty routine. Let that unibrow grow in, embrace your natural color or try a different look you haven’t in some time. After all, you’re seeing people much less anyway.

Play Phone Games

Though games such as “Words With Friends” might not be as popular as they once were, now is a great time to play again. There are countless apps available for iPhone and Android users, many of which allow you to virtually play against friends. Tell your friends to download “Houseparty,” a free app that allows you to host group video chats and play games together. Instead of hitting the bowling alley or pool hall, challenge your buddies online.

Create Window Art

Families across the country have enjoyed communicating with their neighbors through window art. Some communities encouraged residents to post rainbows for folks to count with their children when they take walks around the neighborhood. Take it up a notch by creating more elaborate window designs or introducing games like hangman by setting up the game in your window and seeing if your neighbors respond.

Host a Virtual Happy Hour

If you’re not tired of using web-based meeting apps for work or school, consider gathering your friends in a virtual room for a socially distanced happy hour. Share quarantine stories or just socialize as you would at a regular bar.

Write Letters

In times like these, be grateful for all the technology that keeps you connected when you’re physically distant. But before phones and webcams, people still maintained relationships using media such as letters. Take some time away from screens and write a good old-fashioned letter to a friend or loved one. This can be extra special if you send a letter to someone who might not have as much access to the tech many take for granted. Consider those especially distant right now such as people imprisoned or in nursing homes or other care facilities.

Do At-Home Workouts

Who says you need a ton of equipment to feel the burn. Apps such as Nike Training Club provide dozens of free workouts you can do at home — many with basic or no equipment needed. Stay in shape with online bodyweight workouts or safely run or walk outside. Keeping your body active can help keep you healthy and relaxed.

Make Your Own Spa Treatments

You can make your own spa day with ingredients in your kitchen. Create an oatmeal mask with oats, baking soda and water to calm and soothe your skin. Soak your feet in some Epsom salts or treat your whole body to a soak with a nice bath bomb. If you close your eyes and turn on some nice music, you can imagine you’re back at the spa.

Get Creative

Bust out the crayons, paints, colored pencils and paper. Let your mind wander while you create a work of art or just doodle aimlessly. Or pick an instrument and have a little jam session. Throw on some music and dance all your worries out. However you like to express yourself creatively, take some time to do that. It can help release tension, clear your thoughts and make you feel better. You don’t have to share it with anybody and it doesn’t have to be good. But you might find that such strange and taxing times inspire something beautiful.

13 Ways Consumers Can Be More Self-Sufficient originally appeared on usnews.com