12 Top Family Camping Trips, Ideas and Campgrounds

These fun and affordable camping trips are worth considering this year.

Families who want to stick closer to home this year may find that a camping trip is the perfect vacation to take. Camping is great in that it can be just the type of trip you want, anything from rugged to luxurious, and you get the opportunity to connect with nature. Beyond the benefits of outdoor exploration, getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life can help you connect with your kids and make fun family memories that you will never forget.

River’s End Campground & RV Park: Tybee Island, Georgia

Campers who want access to some amenities should consider River’s End Campground & RV Park, which sits just a short distance from the beach on Tybee Island. Complimentary internet is available at hot spots throughout the park, and you will also find laundry rooms, a community pool, a pavilion for gatherings, a dog park and a fitness center on-site. Full hookup RV sites are available, but you can also book camping sites and family cabins that sleep up to six. RV sites start at $89 per night during peak summer travel season and $49 per night for a primitive camping site during the low season.

Try Glamping Hub

If you want to find a way to get in touch with nature close to home but you don’t want to stay in a campground, you can always check out Glamping Hub. This website lets you choose to stay at treehouses, yurts, tiny homes, safari tents and basic camping sites around the world, some of which are located in domestic destinations that may be within driving distance. Prices usually start at around $100 per night, although you can find less expensive options if you are flexible on your accommodations. For example, consider this lakeside camping tent in Jacksonville, Indiana, which sits along a private lake, sleeps up to four guests and has air conditioning, heating and hot and cold water for as little as $126 a night this summer.

Rent an RV

If you want access to a mobile “home” that lets you have some privacy while you travel this year, you can buy or rent a recreational vehicle. RVShare.com makes it easy to rent a variety of RVs of all sizes directly from their owners, which you can take to state and national parks, campgrounds or private lands for a camping adventure on your own terms. Basic pull-behind RV rentals can start at around $100 per night (sometimes less), but you can usually rent Class C motorhomes and above starting at $150 per night. Just remember that RV rentals tend to come with mileage limits, and you will have to pay for gas, insurance and campground access.

Flamingo Adventures at Everglades: Florida Keys

Families within close driving distance to the Florida Everglades have plenty of outdoor options to consider, including houseboat and eco-tent rentals through Flamingo Adventures. Houseboat rentals sleep four adults and two kids maximum and prices start at $350 per night for dates this summer. Eco-tents, which sit on platforms and feature bed linens, electricity, sitting areas and plenty of storage, start at $50 per night.

El Capitan Canyon: Santa Barbara, California

This outdoor paradise boasts 350 acres of wooded wonderland with private safari tents, yurts for rent and cedar cabins with bathrooms and kitchenettes. Canyon activities and amenities you can take advantage of while you’re on vacation include hiking, beach cruiser bicycles, wine tastings and an on-site swimming pool and children’s playground. Adventure yurts that sleep up to four start at $235 per night during summer while safari tent rentals start at $180 per night during peak summer months. The property even has an on-site spa with a meditation garden and an array of treatments that can help you relax and unwind even more.

Settler’s Cove Cabin: Near Ketchikan, Alaska

Families seeking a rustic and private experience in Alaska can consider Settler’s Cove Cabin, which is located in the Settlers Cove State Recreation Site near Ketchikan. This cabin can sleep up to six people at once, and visitors have a prime view of Clover Passage — an area of the ocean where whale activity is common. Travelers can see salmon runs nearby and a local sandy beach provides the perfect place to fish. This cabin is rustic, meaning you will need to bring your own bedding, cooking utensils and cooking fuel at minimum. Rates in August start at $60 per night.

Camp Clearwater: White Lake, North Carolina

Camp Clearwater in White Lake, North Carolina, features its own 1,100-acre lake complete with 1,300 feet of shorefront, perfect for both sports and relaxation. On-site amenities here include a mini-golf area, an on-site chapel, sports fields and a park that allows pets. Further, the family campground hosts an array of activities, including scavenger hunts, cornhole tournaments and golf cart parades. Overnight campsites run from $40 to $60 per night and all sites have 110, 30 AMP & 50 AMP service for RVs.

Historic Banning Mills: Whitesburg, Georgia

Georgia’s Historic Banning Mills, situated about 45 miles southwest of Atlanta, offers camping options and activities for adventure seekers. This property features an array of adventures ranging from zip lines and a climbing wall to kayaking, horseback riding and more. When it comes to zip lining, you can ride up to 100 zip lines that include nearly 11 miles of cable in total. Lodging options include tree house rooms, creekside jacuzzi rooms, pine log cabins and more. Prices for a treehouse room for two start at $209 per night and pine log cabin rooms start at $169 a night.

The Ridge Outdoor Resort: Sevierville, Tennessee

This mountain-themed camping resort is just 3 miles from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and features paved RV sites with natural gas or wood burning fire pits, internet access, picnic tables and excellent mountain views. The property itself sits upon 50 partially wooded acres and amenities include a zero-entry pool, a hot tub, a playground, a fitness room and more. In addition to RV camp sites, luxury tent camping is available starting at around $160 per night this summer. You can also book tiny home glamping cabins for as little as $130 per night this summer.

Meeman-Shelby Forest: Memphis, Tennessee

The Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park features 12,539 acres of outdoor space along the Mississippi River. This area is known for its magnificent trees as well as the many endangered and protected plants that call it home. You can camp here in a two-bedroom cabin or on one of the 49 campsites, all of which are surrounded by woods and gorgeous scenery. Cabin rentals start around $110 per night this summer, and you can rent a camping spot for as little as $25 per night.

A Tiny House Resort: Cairo, New York

Those eager to try tiny living in a natural setting should check out this tiny home resort located in the heart of the Catskills Mountains region. Tiny options abound here, and on-site amenities include a pool, a dog park, kayaks, massage services and even goat yoga. You can spend your time walking the waterfront trails or chilling out on a resting raft — the choice is yours. Rates start at $295 per night for tiny homes that sleep two, but some tiny homes with more space for additional guests or amenities cost more.

Go Glamping with Under Canvas

If you want to try the glamping experience but also want the amenities of a resort, consider options offered by Under Canvas. This company features glamping resorts in destinations like Glacier National Park, Zion National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Mount Rushmore and the Grand Canyon, and highlights its focus on environmental issues like water conservation and solar energy. Prices vary among camps, but you can book a deluxe tent with a private bath at the Glacier property starting at $314 per night this summer. Camp amenities there include daily housekeeping and organic bath products, so you’re sure to feel pampered.

12 Top Family Camping Trips, Ideas and Campgrounds originally appeared on usnews.com