Few occupations do better than lawyers when it comes to professional salaries. While costly, a law degree has the potential to pay off handsomely.

The median salary for first-year associates in 2019 was $155,000, a jump of $20,000 from 2017, according to the National Association for Law Placement.

But the cost of a law degree can be prohibitive for many. While annual salaries soar into the six figures for attorneys, so do the total costs of earning a Juris Doctor, or J.D., at a top-flight law school.

On average, the cost of tuition and fees at a ranked law school in 2019-2020 was $40,244 for full-time residential students, compared with $46,161 for those out-of-state, U.S. News data shows. Cost figures vary by type of school, with public law schools charging an average of $28,046 or $41,549 for full-time students, depending on residential status, compared with an average of almost $50,000 at private schools, regardless of residential status.

Given the costs, many law students turn to student loans to fund their education. U.S. News data shows that law school graduates in the class of 2018 who borrowed racked up $110,137 in student debt, on average.

The majority of the 10 most expensive law schools are private institutions, with only one public school appearing on the list. The priciest school is Columbia University in New York, which charged $72,465 in tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 school year. The median cost among the 10 schools comes out to $67,275. The law school with the lowest price tag on this list is also the sole public school: the University of Virginia, which charged nonresidential students $66,200 and in-state students $63,200.

Below is a list of the 10 law schools with the highest tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 school year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

