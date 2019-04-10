10 Law Schools Where You Can Pay Off Your Debt

Most law school grads have a high debt load.
Many law students depend on student loans to fund their legal education. According to data that 180 ranked law schools reported to U.S. News, law students from the class of 2018 incurred an average debt of about $110,137. But law school grads can offset these high debt loads with a high salary. Here are the top 10 law schools where full-time 2018 grads who borrowed for law school and entered the private sector had the highest salary-to-debt ratio.
University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
U.S. News law school rank: 9 (tie)
Starting median private salary (2018): $190,000
Average debt (2018): $126,425
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.5-to-1
Boston College
U.S. News law school rank: 31 (tie)
Starting median private salary (2018): $190,000
Average debt (2018): $117,291
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.62-to-1
Boston University
U.S. News law school rank: 20
Starting median private salary (2018): $180,000
Average debt (2018): $110,365
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.63-to-1
Washington University in St. Louis
U.S. News law school rank: 17
Starting median private salary (2018): $170,000
Average debt (2018): $101,283
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.68-to-1
George Mason University (VA)
U.S. News law school rank: 42 (tie)
Starting median private salary (2018): $128,423
Average debt (2018): $74,106
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.73-to-1
University of Texas–Austin
U.S. News law school rank: 16
Starting median private salary (2018): $190,000
Average debt (2018): $109,189
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.74-to-1
Northeastern University (MA)
U.S. News law school rank: 67 (tie)
Starting median private salary (2018): $105,000
Average debt (2018): $59,369
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.77-to-1
Wayne State University (MI)
U.S. News law school rank: 83 (tie)
Starting median private salary (2018): $105,000
Average debt (2018): $55,545
Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.89-to-1
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
U.S. News law school rank: 76 (tie)
Starting median private salary (2018): $111,000
Average debt (2018): $55,186
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.01-to-1
Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)
U.S. News law school rank: 37
Starting median private salary (2018): $120,000
Average debt (2018): $56,395
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.13-to-1
