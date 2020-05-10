10 Law Schools That Are Hardest to Get Into

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

To gain acceptance to some of the highest-ranked law schools in the nation, applicants will have to compete against thousands of others to secure a spot in one of these small cohorts.

The top-ranked law school in the nation was once again the hardest to get into. Out of 3,198 applicants in fall 2019, just 263 students received admissions offers at Yale Law School, which equals an acceptance rate of 8.2%.

Among the 193 ranked law schools that reported this information to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average fall 2019 acceptance rate was much higher, at 45%, with several schools reporting figures above 70%. In contrast, acceptance rates among the 10 schools that are hardest to get into ranged from 18% at the highest to 8.2% at the lowest, with an average acceptance rate of 14.5%.

Most of these 10 schools are also among the top 10 law schools ranked by U.S. News, except for the University of Texas–Austin and the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, both of which are in the top 20. Keep in mind, however, that in the U.S. News ranking methodology, a law school’s acceptance rate accounts for only 2.5% of its overall score.

Just three of the law schools on this list are public institutions: the University of Virginia, the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor and UT–Austin.

Below are the 10 law schools with the lowest acceptance rates for full-time and part-time students who started in fall 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

