Your Guide to Hand Sanitizer

The best way to avoid contracting the coronavirus, experts say, is through safe personal hygiene practices. The first step is with social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from others, which is beyond the distance that the virus can travel from person to person. The second step is cleaning your hands — a lot.

The reason is simple: The coronavirus — and all other viruses and bacteria — get into your body primarily through your nose, mouth and eyes. It gets there when you are closer than the recommended 6 feet to an infected person who breathes, coughs or sneezes in your direction. It also gets there when you touch your face with infected hands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that, “hand hygiene for infection prevention is an important part of the U.S. response to the international emergence of COVID-19.” And the two best ways to keep your hands clean are with soap and water or with hand sanitizers that contain alcohol — specifically, at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol, the CDC says.

The old-fashioned way is the preferred method, says Dr. Gary LeRoy, MD, a family physician from Dayton, Ohio, and president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. “Hand-washing with soap and water is the gold standard. You should do that for 20 seconds,” he says.

Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California–Berkeley School of Public Health, says soap and water are best for two reasons: “Soap can damage the virus, and it lifts the virus off the skin so it can be washed down the drain.”

But what’s your next best option when soap and water aren’t available? Hand sanitizer. Here’s how it can be effective against coronavirus.

How Hand Sanitizer Works

It takes a good 20 seconds of vigorous hand-washing with soap to be sure the virus lifts off the skin, and a thorough rinsing to flush it away. Nothing works better than that, says Dr. Jeffrey A. Linder, professor and chief of the division of general internal medicine and geriatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. Hand sanitizer, he says, “is better if it’s in lieu of doing nothing.”

A recent study in the journal mSphere, from the American Society for Microbiology, compared soap and water to hand sanitizer containing 80% alcohol on the flu virus in mucus. It found that soap and water thoroughly removed the virus after 30 seconds in both wet and dry mucus. It took hand sanitizer the same amount of time when the mucus had dried for 40 minutes, but up to four minutes when it was still wet.

Hand sanitizer products work differently than soap and water. “The alcohol in the sanitizer basically breaks up the virus,” Linder says, by destroying the outer membrane of the virus cell, effectively killing it or making it unable to reproduce. But there has to be enough alcohol in the product to be effective, so be sure to check hand sanitizer labels carefully. Effectiveness drops off significantly when the alcohol level is below the minimum. Higher levels are only marginally better.

Also use a generous amount of hand sanitizer, LeRoy advises, and rub it into your skin for 20 seconds, until it evaporates. “Remember that 20-second rule,” he says, with both hand sanitizer and soap and water. (Though the more recent study looked at 30-second intervals, most experts still recommend a minimum of 20 seconds.) To ensure hand sanitizer is effective against germs, the CDC warns against rinsing or wiping off hand sanitizer before it’s completely dry.

Homemade Hand Sanitizers Are Not Recommended

Of course, to use hand sanitizer you have to possess some of it, and that has been hard to come by lately, with stores and online sellers sold out.

“We are aware of significant supply disruptions for alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Many manufacturers make hand sanitizers, and several have indicated that they are working to increase supply,” said Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, in a March press release.

According to the FDA, it is working with manufacturers, compounders, state boards of pharmacy and the public to increase the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer available.

In the meantime, some people have wondered if it’s possible to make their own. “I don’t know if that’s the best thing to do,” LeRoy says. “I wouldn’t know how much alcohol constitutes 60%, for one thing.” It’s not as simple as mixing six parts pure alcohol with four parts something else. You would need chemical analysis equipment to make sure the proportions are high enough to be effective.

“I also don’t know what other things to add to make it so the skin doesn’t get excessively dry or doesn’t react to other ingredients,” LeRoy says. That could create new problems when trying to prevent the coronavirus. “Skin is a fantastic barrier” against all types of infection, Linder says, and cracked or bleeding skin opens you up to a host of other bacteria and viruses — “never mind that it hurts,” he adds.

Bottom line: “It’s best to use commercial stuff if you can find it,” LeRoy says.

Wash Hands Even With Sanitizer

Using hand sanitizer is good, but using soap and water is still better — and you should give your mitts a thorough wash even after a good soak in Purell.

“I remember one time our infectious disease control folks said that every 10 times you use hand sanitizer, you should stop and wash your hands with soap and water to make sure you are adequately cleaning off everything,” LeRoy says.

And Linder adds one final piece of advice to help with virus prevention and pain reduction: “There is going to be a lot of chapped skin out there, so moisturize your skin after every cleaning.”

Your Guide to Hand Sanitizer originally appeared on usnews.com