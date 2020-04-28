Work underway on Silver Spring’s tallest building, combining food hall and apartments

Washington Property Co. has started work on Silver Spring’s tallest building, 403 apartments over a 15,000-square-foot food hall and market,…

Washington Property Co. has started work on Silver Spring’s tallest building, 403 apartments over a 15,000-square-foot food hall and market, after securing more than $92 million in equity and debt.

Clark Construction Co. is on track to deliver the first apartments at Solaire 8200 Dixon in mid-2022, the Bethesda developer announced, an indication that the coronavirus pandemic has not presented an obstacle to the work. Nor has it dulled the vision for a massive food hall and city market, which will “bring a dynamic mix of unique eateries and entertainment to the community, while providing business opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” Janel Kausner, WPC vice president of development, said in a statement.

The $163 million, 26-story building at 8200 Dixon Ave. will be funded in part by a $92 million construction loan from AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co. and an undisclosed amount of federal opportunity zone funding. The opportunity zone dollars come from a joint venture of Cresset Partners…