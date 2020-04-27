Work Productivity Tips for Remote Jobs

Many people have recently started working remotely, due to employers worldwide taking safety precautions around COVID-19. Yet working from home…

Many people have recently started working remotely, due to employers worldwide taking safety precautions around COVID-19. Yet working from home — especially when you may not be the only one in your domestic space — isn’t like working in an office. You face different distractions than in an office environment, which can create unfamiliar challenges in getting your job done efficiently.

With working from home being the new normal, at least for now, it can pay off to learn how to work productively in this situation. Read on for some insights from a CEO who has particular expertise in maximizing opportunities while working remotely and who has personal experience boosting productivity while working from home.

Tech Tools to Improve Productivity and Communication

Thibaud Clement, CEO and co-founder of the brand success platform Loomly, launched four businesses while working at home, with Loomly as the latest. Loomly has been a distributed company since its inception four years ago, and Clement has had plenty of time since then to see which tech tools work the best to improve productivity and communication between him and his teams when working from home.

“We have now found the right mix of tools (at least one that fits our style) to collaborate and communicate efficiently as a remote team,” Clement says. For internal communication, the CEO relies on Slack instant messaging and video call.

According to the Slack website, Slack’s founders included two remote workers, so work-from-home considerations were baked into the product. Slack uses channels, which the website describes as “the space in Slack where work is organized and where you can message the whole team or just a small group or individuals, provide updates, share files, receive organization-wide announcements and plenty more.”

For external communication with partners, Clement prefers G Suite, which includes Gmail, Google Calendar and Zoom. Benefits of Gmail include a large, searchable storage space, cloud access from anywhere and the ability to synchronize it with Outlook. Google Calendar is great for remote teams because it offers sharing abilities, so colleagues can jointly keep up with meetings and give each other permission to share access and updates.

Recent reports show that Zoom has escalated in popularity since the coronavirus hit, with daily downloads of the videoconferencing app increasing 30 times year over year and daily users rising to 200 million in March 2020 — up from 10 million in December 2019. Zoom helps work-from-home employees through the ability to share screens during live video chats, access meeting analytics and brainstorm with participants using a whiteboard feature online.

[Read: How to Successfully Work Remotely.]

Drill Down Into Slack’s Capabilities

Loomly team members rely “quite heavily” on Slack for internal communication, according to Clement.

“On a daily basis, we chat over instant messages; on a weekly basis, we jump on one-to-one video calls between managers and direct reports; and on a monthly basis, we hold an all-hands video meeting to share companywide updates.”

Clement notes the power of Slack is not only in its sleek user interface and availability on all devices (desktop, mobile and smartwatch), but also — and maybe even more importantly — in what he describes as an “incredible number of apps” available, which extends the capabilities of the platform almost endlessly.

“For instance, you can integrate Slack with GitHub if you are a software engineering team and with Invision if you are a product design team,” Clement explains.

One Slack app that the CEO highlighted is the Giphy app, which allows you to find and include animated GIFs in your Slack messages, which he says “brightens everyone’s days” — particularly important in difficult times like the current global pandemic.

[Read: 9 Work From Home Jobs for Retirees.]

Understand When to Use Zoom, Skype or FaceTime

Teams have various options to connect with colleagues and clients remotely, and three of the most popular apps out there are Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.

Clement’s company tends to use Zoom to connect with potential and existing partners, investors and vendors because it does not require an account and is device-agnostic. “We do like and use Skype and FaceTime a lot, but we tend to reserve them for personal use.”

PC World’s comparison of Skype versus Zoom notes that Skype’s functionality for video calling is “relatively basic” and that the platform is “slightly clunky” and “isn’t the most intuitive.” FaceTime’s primary benefit over these competitors is video quality, according to a comparative review by Finances Online.

[SEE: Workers on the Front Lines Fighting the Coronavirus.]

Consider Purchasing a Second Computer Monitor

About half of the Loomly team operates with two computer monitors. Clement estimates that a second monitor provides twice the productivity gain on average, adding that the benefits really depend on the task at hand.

“For instance, when it comes to production tasks (code, creatives, content) and analysis projects (data crunching, business planning, reporting), having a second monitor saves considerable amounts of time, as it allows us to minimize window switching, keep all relevant information available in front of us and, consequently, remain in the flow,” Clement explains.

However, the company has found that in some other cases, where only one screen is actually needed — such as for doing some online research or responding to email — a second monitor can easily turn into a source of distraction. Clement suggests that one way to mitigate that is to turn off notifications and close apps that are interruptive by nature.

More from U.S. News

15 Best Remote Working Jobs

7 Best Part-Time, Work From Home Jobs

19 Careers With the Most Job Security

Work Productivity Tips for Remote Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com