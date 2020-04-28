Will Coronavirus Help Re-Elect a Struggling French President Emmanuel Macron?

PARIS — It’s hard to remember the time just three years ago when current French President Emmanuel Macron was a…

PARIS — It’s hard to remember the time just three years ago when current French President Emmanuel Macron was a virtual unknown shaking up the political establishment. Since his May 2017 inauguration, however, Macron’s approval ratings in France have dropped and remained below 50%.

In a country that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says spends a greater percentage of its gross domestic product on social welfare than any other in the world, Macron’s relatively pro-business platform promised to boost the economy and combat a stubborn 9% unemployment rate by removing regulatory burdens on businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and restructuring the country’s most costly social benefits.

Actually pursuing a series of significant reforms, however, proved enormously unpopular with many of his constituents. To some French citizens, the president has become the emblem of an elitist, out-of-touch and technocratic government.

The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the trajectory of Macron’s presidency. Polling in March suggested 96% of citizens approved of his handling of the pandemic, and two recent surveys found that his approval rating increased over 10% since the start of the crisis, possibly over the 50% barrier for the first time in nearly two years.

Yet political observers say it’s far from certain the crisis will have a lasting positive effect on Macron’s re-election in 2022 — and that, at the very least, it may cost him his prized reform platform. Indeed, subsequent polls show the French people’s confidence in the government’s ability to handle the coronavirus is declining, especially after Macron announced a progressive deconfinement slated to begin on May 11.

A Succession of Crises

Macron’s problems began in earnest following his early tax reforms, which middle and working-class voters felt unfairly benefited the wealthy. Many also believed a proposed measure to combat climate change with a gasoline tax punished often lower-income rural dwellers. The ensuing Yellow Vests protests, which began in the fall of 2018 and continued into March of this year, brought at times hundreds of thousands of protestors into the streets, where they blocked traffic, burned cars, defaced businesses and violently clashed with police.

[MORE: Coronavirus Deaths, Medical Supply Shortage Projections in Europe]

In the fall of 2019, Macron pushed forward with a proposed pension reform, a controversial cornerstone of his political program that also proved to be his most unpopular. More than 800,000 people, from lawyers to hospital workers to train drivers, took to the streets to protest on Dec. 5, 2019. Until mid-January of this year, urban residents were stranded without public transportation, with up to 80% of all subway lines shuttered or on severely reduced schedules.

Just when it seemed like life was returning to normalcy in France, the coronavirus epidemic hit in early March. The virus has hit the country hard; by April 28, more than 160,000 cases and more than 23,000 deaths had been reported across France, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“In France we’ve been in a succession of crises without interruption for almost two years,” says Bruno Cautrès, a researcher at CEVIPOF, the political science laboratory at Sciences Po, and the National Center of Scientific Research (CNRS).

As confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths mounted rapidly, Macron’s government closed schools and day care centers, shut down nonessential shops and put all residents on a minimum one-month lockdown beginning on March 16. In order to leave their homes, residents are now required to print, date, and sign an attestation linking their trip to one of a handful of accepted activities (grocery shopping, visiting the doctor, running and dog walking).

The lockdown has been extended through May 11, at which point the government will begin a program of progressive deconfinement. More than 100,000 police and military officers patrol the streets throughout the country, doling out 135 euro fines for noncompliance. Macron’s popularity ratings jumped within a week.

Rallying Around the Flag

It’s common for a national leader’s popularity to rebound in a serious crisis, say both Cautrès and Etienne Jacob, a political journalist with the Le Figaro newspaper. The public looks for leadership and credits the government for defending national interests.

After the 2015 Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks, President François Hollande was seen as a “wartime president” who benefitted from a 22-point popularity boost. In the U.S., President George H.W. Bush’s popularity rating jumped to 89% after he ended the Persian Gulf War in 1991. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU coalition government enjoyed a similar bump in approval ratings as Macron following her government’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Yet a popularity lift is not inevitable: Japanese President Shinzo Abe’s slow COVID-19 response caused his approval ratings to plummet. In the United States, President Donald Trump’s erratic handling of the outbreak, highlighted by his April 23 remarks that ingesting disinfectant may be helpful in fighting the virus, have affected his approval ratings. New polls released now have Republicans nervous about losing both the presidency and the SenateCongress this November.

Cautrès adds that any positive effects of supporting a leader tend to evaporate within weeks. Hollande, for example, ended his mandate in 2017 with a historically low 22% approval rating, and Bush’s approval rating fell below 50% when he lost his re-election bid in 1992. “The public starts to ask questions about how the executive is handling things,” he says.

[MORE: Virus-Ravaged Europe Nudges Some Doors Open, Not Others]

A Long Road to Re-Election

For now, Macron is fighting to stay ahead of criticism. Ministers who are not well-versed on public health topics have released confusing and mixed messages about the epidemic, say Cautrès and Jacob. Last week, Macron said his team is pursuing a streamlined coronavirus public information campaign of “simplicity and readability.”

Both Jacob and Cautrès also note that the epidemic has highlighted the need for a strong social safety net. In France, social security guarantees that all residents receive affordable health care, but hospitals are chronically underfunded and health care workers have been on strike for months. In response, Macron announced a “massive plan” to invest in hospitals that are quickly nearing capacity with COVID-19 patients as cases and deaths in the country continue to climb.

Ultimately, it’s uncertain how the crisis will affect Macron’s chances for 2022. Jacob doesn’t believe that it will have much of an impact, since austere isolation measures may contain the virus in France within a few months, and strong government fiscal measures should help restart the economy. Still, a global recession wouldn’t help.

“Macron relies enormously on his economic program, and he had started turning around the unemployment rate. Unfortunately, some companies will disappear, and that could be problematic,” Jacob says.

He says the global scope of the crisis could help. “If it was just a crisis in France, you could maybe point to a bad choice by the government. But I don’t think people will hold Macron and his government responsible.”

Cautrès, however, says Macron could be in serious trouble, since he’ll need to explain why he pursued a polarizing reform platform that he likely won’t be able to fully realize. “Were there other more important priorities? It won’t be easy for him to respond,” Cautrès says. Macron will also need to appear less divisive — a task that may prove unsurmountable following two years of public crises in France.

Jacob and Cautrès say Macron will need to focus the remainder of his term on providing social benefits. “There will be a very strong demand for solid public service and big questions about the sustainability of public services in a crisis situation,” Cautrès says. “That’s the agenda for tomorrow. It’s not at all Macron’s initial program.”

More from U.S. News

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

10 Most Politically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Will Coronavirus Help Re-Elect a Struggling French President Emmanuel Macron? originally appeared on usnews.com