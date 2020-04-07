Will Colleges Closed Over Coronavirus Offer Room and Board Refunds?

Students seeking refunds for room and board payments made before they were asked to vacate residence halls due to the…

Students seeking refunds for room and board payments made before they were asked to vacate residence halls due to the coronavirus outbreak have faced an uphill battle at some colleges.

To receive a room and board credit, students should determine the date they last occupied the space and the date their college asked students living on campus to leave. Policies may vary, but at some colleges the amount will differ by student.

Some have already announced they will provide students with a cash refund prorated to the day administrators directed students to move out. But even that is being handled differently, with some offering a prorated room and board rate starting from a much later date.

Students at other colleges may receive credits on future room and board payments rather than a cash refund.

[Read: What to Do If Your College Closes Due to the Coronavirus.]

Regents of the University of Minnesota system, for example, recently approved a prorated room and board refund amount from March 28, the date the state’s stay-at-home order took effect, rather than March 11, the date the university canceled in-person classes.

The board had previously responded to student criticisms by offering a larger refund rate that varies among students, and the current prorated start date of March 28 may not stand pending new amendments under consideration, according to Regent Michael D. Hsu.

James Farnsworth, a senior and student senator at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, says students signed petitions and worked with administrators and faculty to advocate for a larger refund.

“Many of us know that college students who are dependents were left out of the federal stimulus help, so it’s really up to the individual higher education institutions to stand up,” Farnsworth says. “We understand everyone is going through hard financial times and that will include the universities, but whatever happens, the financial burden cannot and should not be passed down to students.”

Students in a similar situation at other colleges should consider reaching out to members of the board of regents, working with student government bodies and creating petitions, he says, as these have been useful tools in getting a higher refund. The petition created by University of Minnesota students has more than 500 signatures, as of publication.

But if those tools aren’t enough, some experts like Richard W. Painter, a professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota Law School, anticipate a deluge of legal action against colleges and universities in the days and weeks to come.

“I don’t think it would be a frivolous case, and it might succeed — (the university) would probably settle,” he says. “Rather than pay a pro rata refund the university first proposed a $1,200 refund, which amounts to less than a quarter of total room and board for the semester,” a move that angered students and families.

Several colleges have already landed themselves in that position, with three Arizona universities now under legal fire.

A class-action lawsuit filed March 27 “on behalf of all people who paid fees and/or the cost of room and board for the Spring 2020 academic semester at The University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and/or Northern Arizona University,” lists the Arizona Board of Regents as the defendant.

“They feel as though the universities where they pay their hard-earned money haven’t been treating them remotely fairly,” says Adam J. Levitt, an attorney and co-founding partner at DiCello Levitt Gutzler in Chicago who is representing students in the lawsuit.

“One woman in California was saying she was thinking seriously about sending her daughter back to Northern Arizona University because she had paid for her room and board and wanted to make sure they got what they paid for. That’s not a choice any parent or any student should have to be making with something as serious as the COVID-19 situation,” Levitt says.

[Read: How the Coronavirus Can Disrupt Your College Financial Aid.]

On other campuses, lease agreements made between students and universities are in some cases being overridden.

Michigan State University, for example, would typically require students to buy out of their residence hall contracts by paying 60% of the full amount, says Vennie Gore, vice president for auxiliary enterprises at the university.

“We thought we needed to be fairer on that, so that’s how we came up with our rent credit,” Gore says.

So instead of buying out of their contracts, on-campus students who move out by April 12 at 5 p.m. can choose between a $1,120 cash refund or credit toward next fall’s on-campus dining and housing costs or off-campus dining plan. For in-state freshmen, room and board costs about $5,261 for a semester, according to the university’s website, and students were first asked to leave campus in mid-March, about two-thirds of the way through the semester.

When students receive their refund will vary across institutions that offer them and may depend on whether any student action is required, such as an application or intent to vacate form. The University of Massachusetts–Amherst, for example, which is adjusting room and board fees from March 22, when halls closed, says students can expect to see a credit on their online university accounts by April 17 and a refund two weeks later.

Meanwhile, at the University of Maine, students should have already received or will soon receive their refunds, according to Dan Demeritt, executive director of public affairs, who says refunds have already been sent. The refund amount varies across the system’s campuses, with students receiving an average refund of $1,503, Demeritt says, effective March 13.

“We wanted to get the money back to the students as fast as we could in terms of room and board to cover the shelter and meal costs they had to incur over no fault of their own,” Demeritt says.

Most colleges haven’t announced any tuition refunds for the current semester, except in some cases where students have withdrawn from the school. But some, including the University of Maine, are refunding certain fees in addition to room and board, and still others will discount summer semester tuition as classes remain online.

[Read: How the Coronavirus Will Affect Summer College Classes, Programs.]

Before students apply for or accept a refund, some colleges advise them to contact their financial aid office to see if the refund or credit they receive for room and board will affect their financial aid in the short or long term. Certain students receiving financial aid that covers housing may not be eligible to receive a room and board refund.

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

How Coronavirus Is Changing Course of Study Abroad Programs

Coronavirus and College Graduation: What to Know

How the Coronavirus Affects College Admissions

Will Colleges Closed Over Coronavirus Offer Room and Board Refunds? originally appeared on usnews.com