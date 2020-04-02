Why Young People Should Care About COVID-19

It’s true that the new coronavirus leads to hospitalizations and deaths more frequently in those who are middle-aged or older.…

It’s true that the new coronavirus leads to hospitalizations and deaths more frequently in those who are middle-aged or older. Still, there are many reasons why younger people also should practice physical distancing, as well as other preventive moves, to lower their chance of getting or spreading the virus.

“This isn’t just a disease of the elderly,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergency Program, said at a press briefing in March. “There is no question that younger, healthier people experience an overall less serious disease. But a significant number of otherwise healthy adults can develop a more severe form of the disease.”

You’ve likely seen the images of college students cavorting on Florida beaches during spring break in March — some of whom later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Or you heard about a group of 20-somethings in Kentucky who had a “coronavirus party” to rebel against social distancing rules. At least one person from that party has since tested positive for COVID-19. And at least 28 University of Texas spring breakers who went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Of course, not all millennials — generally used for people in their mid 20s to late 30s — and generation Zs — ages 8 to 22 — are ignoring public health recommendations right now. In fact, many millennials now have their own careers and families and are just as concerned about avoiding the virus as their older peers are, says Barbara Nosal, chief clinical officer at Newport Academy, which has treatment center for teens with mental health issues, eating disorders and substance abuse around the country.

However, there still is evidence that some younger people aren’t always heeding to social distancing and staying at home for all but essential tasks. Why is that happening?

[See: Myths About Coronavirus.]

A New Reality and Invincibility

First, the new reality we all are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic is a world that none of us, but especially younger people, have never experienced before. It’s hard for anyone to know how to adjust to the new normal, but young adults craving normalcy might fulfill that need by acting as if everything is normal.

“It’s not to say they are ignorant, but it does allow them to avoid thinking about or dealing with the situation,” Nosal says.

There’s also a sense of invincibility often seen in younger people. “They think they are less vulnerable to infection because they feel immortal in general,” says Dr. Penny Stern, who is director of preventive medicine at Northwell Health’s Department of Occupational Medicine, Epidemiology and Prevention, and at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health — Center for Equity of Care. She’s also an assistant professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York. “The concept of life being finite is something that usually takes some time and experience to internalize.”

Dr. Shruti Gohil, associate medical director of hospital epidemiology and assistant professor of infectious diseases with the School of Medicine at UC Irvine in Irvine, California, witnesses that feeling of invulnerability each year from younger people who don’t get the flu shot, even though the flu can and has killed young people.

Brain development also plays a role. The prefrontal cortex in our brains, which affects judgment and impulse control, is the last part of the brain to develop, Gohil says. It typically develops around age 25. It’s one reason why young people tend to engage in riskier behavior.

“It’s typical for the younger generation to act impulsively and engage in high-risk behaviors, with little consideration of future consequences,” Nosal says.

[SEE: The Coronavirus Crisis: How You Can Help]

Why Young People Should Care About Coronavirus

There are several reasons why those in their teens, 20s and 30s should care about how the coronavirus could affect their health and the health of those around them.

They Are Not Invincible

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that among those age 20 to 44 with coronavirus in the U.S. from Feb. 12 to March 16, 14% to 20% were hospitalized.

Although that’s a lower percent range than those above age 65, which ranges from 28.6% to 70.3%, it’s still a large chunk. Two percent to four percent of those in the 20- to 44-year-old age category required admission to an intensive care unit. This findings show how anyone, regardless of age, can be a transmitter of COVID-19, as well as potentially develop serious symptoms, Nosal says.

Ventilator Risks

Many of the patients admitted to the hospital for coronavirus require the use of a ventilator, which comes with the risk of developing a bacterial pneumonia or other health problems connected to ventilator use, Gohil says.

There also are some reports of longer-term breathing difficulty among those who have recovered from COVID-19, she adds.

Pregnancy

The effects of the coronavirus among those who are pregnant are still not clear. “With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness,” according to the CDC. This has a direct impact on the many couples in their 20s and 30s who are planning families.

Spread Without Symptoms

Many people can get the coronavirus and not display symptoms or only have mild cases. These people — including those who are younger — can unknowingly spread it to others if they aren’t practicing the public health safety measures advised now, such as physical distancing and covering your mouth for sneezing or coughing.

Unknown Chronic Conditions

Anyone with a chronic condition at any age is at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus. This includes people with diabetes, moderate to severe asthma, heart conditions, extreme obesity, liver disease or those with compromised immune systems, the CDC reports.

Those with a compromised immune system include those having treatment for cancer, organ transplantation or poorly controlled HIV/AIDS. Younger people are less likely to have routine medical exams and may not be aware whether they have a chronic health condition, Nosal adds.

[SEE: Immunocompromised and Coronavirus: How to Protect Yourself.]

5 Tips for Younger People

So what should younger people, including millennials and Generation Z, do to lower their risk for the coronavirus? Here are a few tips.

1. Practice the public health safety measures recommended.

— Wash your hands frequently, for 20 seconds. Use 60% or more alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water aren’t available.

— If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t expose yourself to others.

— Practice physical distancing of 6 feet to avoid contact with others who may be sick.

— Follow any shelter-in-place guidance given by the federal government or your local state or city.

2. Talk with your family about why these measures are important.

The best way to help younger people understand why limiting social contact now is essential is to express the message with love and concern, not with punishment, Nosal says. “Young people, regardless of how autonomous they desire to be, still crave that connection with parents or mentors to assist them with problem-solving,” she says.

By the way, if you’re a younger person with older family members who aren’t following public health guidelines right now, you can use that same approach of love and concern to talk to them about why they should stay home.

“It’s a time for each of us to consider the positive changes we can make individually, within our families and collectively as a society,” Nosal says.

3. Follow any guidelines regarding closures in your area.

The shuttering of public gatherings at restaurants, bars, beaches and schools in many areas around the U.S. are part of the efforts to reduce virus exposure for everyone, but especially younger people. “We need to adhere to guidelines to protect ourselves, those we love and the community at large. As has been said over and over, we are in this together,” Stern says.

4. Watch the numbers.

Keep up with numbers from reliable sources, such as the CDC and the World Health Organization, which show the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Seeing the data helps show that no one is invincible when it comes to the virus, Stern says.

5. Get a flu shot every year.

To be clear, this doesn’t protect you against the new coronavirus. However, it’s a good reminder of how and why public health measures require everyone as a society to work together and prevent the spread of infectious diseases, Gohil says.

You can minimize the spread of a contagious disease within a population if a sufficiently high proportion of individuals are immune to the disease, especially through vaccination. When more people in an area are vaccinated against a contagious disease, then fewer people can get and spread that disease. This is a concept called herd immunity or community immunity. It’s why public health experts advocate so often for getting your flu shot.

More from U.S. News

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

What Not to Say to Someone With Depression

Myths About Coronavirus

Why Young People Should Care About COVID-19 originally appeared on usnews.com