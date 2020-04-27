Why to Invest In Fixed Income in a Recession

If you’re concerned about the unpredictable performance of vulnerable assets during this recessionary environment, then it’s probably time to reassess…

As a result of the recent stock market sell-off, companies were prompted to either cut or delay divided payments to fixed income investors.

In a cash-producing portfolio, “Dividends are paid as an amount per share,” says Adam Coons, a portfolio manager and trader at Winthrop Capital Management in Indianapolis. “Therefore, in the short term, the income component remains constant despite the principal declining.”

Fixed income investors tend to include retirees or those close to retirement who make a living off of income investing.

A diversified retirement portfolio can prove to be a durable source of income. But these days, it’s reasonable for income investors to ask if these dividends are at risk and how recent events may have reduced dividends in their portfolio.

In this unpredictable environment, investors should beware of high-dividend yields since it is unknown if companies will be able to afford dividends in the future.

“We are cautioning investors from being deceived by excessively high-stated dividend yields,” Coons says.

What Makes Fixed Income So Attractive?

A well-balanced portfolio that includes fixed income securities can diversify and mitigate portfolio risk.

“Fixed income assets act as a cushion to an investment portfolio when the equity market experiences losses,” says Linda Zhang, founder of Purview Investments in New York.

In a volatile market, bond prices can fluctuate, but high-quality bonds don’t tend to experience price volatility like in the stock market. “When equity markets contract, fixed income tends to either go flat or up in general as an asset class,” adds Zhang.

During an economic slowdown, investors run for safety to reduce risk in their portfolio. Linda Erickson, a senior partner and the president of North Carolina-based Erickson Advisors, suggests proper asset allocation allows for a more stable portfolio to weather an economic downturn.

“Creating an asset allocation strategy that increases allocation to bonds and cash in advance of the bear market/recession is a best practice for both advisors and investors,” says Erickson.

Different Fixed Income Securities

There are several different types of fixed income securities. Broadly speaking, fixed income assets are investment securities that pay you a fixed interest or dividend payment. A few examples include:

— Dividend-paying funds.

— Dividend stocks.

— Treasurys.

— Municipal bonds.

— Corporate bonds.

Economic volatility has hindered dividend-paying companies that have experienced low profits in the first quarter of this year, dampening fixed income markets.

Income investors may now be questioning whether there are dividend reduction concerns for high-quality companies and if business giants can keep up during turbulent times.

The utility sector, consisting of companies that provide electricity, gas and water, are safe investments in a volatile market and serve as a defensive part of a portfolio. In this unprecedented crisis, utility investments tend to be resilient due to their low risk and industry demand, especially during downturns.

Dividend-Paying Stocks and Funds

Dividend-paying stocks tend to perform better than the overall market, but they can experience price volatility — unlike bonds, which are considered lower-risk income investments since they have low correlation to stocks in the long term.

For conservative investors, volatility in dividend-stock prices can come with anxiety, which is why a combination of dividend stocks and bonds should be allocated appropriately in a portfolio.

In this recessionary environment, investors who want more than lower-yielding Treasurys are attracted to dividend stocks from high-quality companies that offer lower risk and steady income for those who are in or near retirement.

If you go down this route, it’s important to look at companies that have kept stable dividends or even increased their dividends to investors during volatile times.

But during these turbulent times, when some companies are shut down and not producing as much in profits, companies can choose to curtail dividend payments or not pay dividends outright.

Coons recommends that investors who turn to dividend-paying stocks ensure they stick with companies that can weather the slowdown.

“We continue to like high dividend strategies as the income helps to reduce volatility as market prices fluctuate, but investors must do their homework to find companies with sustainable revenue and cash flow to support their dividend through this economic downturn,” says Coons.

Another way to safeguard fixed income for retirements is through dividend-paying funds. This option includes mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and offers investors exposure to a mix of different dividend-paying stocks. For these investments, it’s vital to be aware of fees attached to dividend-paying funds.

Last month there was higher-than-expected volatility in fixed income funds, resulting in significant outflows considering worries of issuers’ ability to meet debt obligations.

“Due to these outflows, mutual funds were forced to sell bonds at any price in order to meet redemptions, which created an adverse effect on fund performance,” Coon says.

Ordinarily, since fixed income assets do not trade as much as equities, they are less liquid.

During the recent period of high market volatility, the price of some fixed income ETFs appeared to trade at a large discount compared to the net asset value of their underlying securities.

But investors shouldn’t conclude this to be a deficiency on the part of ETFs.

“Liquidity across markets completely evaporated and even the largest and traditionally most liquid fixed income ETFs experience significant price dislocation from their net asset value,” Coons explains.

Treasurys and Bonds During a Recession

As you move toward retirement, Treasury bonds issued by the U.S. government are a safe investment. As an investor ages, more money should be allocated in T-bonds, which may be one of the main sources of money for retirees.

At the time of this writing, the latest 10-year Treasury yield is about 0.6%. By comparison, at the start of the year, the 10-year Treasury traded at 1.88% on Jan. 2. That’s a drop of more than one percentage point since the beginning of the year.

Another type of asset is muni bonds. These instruments are issued by local or state governments and tend to have low default rates. Investors collecting interest from the state or local level are exempt from taxes, so tax-free municipal bonds appeal to those living in high-taxed areas.

Those who want to benefit from the municipal asset class need to be long-term holders because muni bonds are all about generating tax-free income — and that can only be accomplished by holding them over time.

Recently, investors started selling munis for cash, causing prices to decline and yields to increase. Investors now have a unique buying opportunity for stronger, higher-quality bonds offering good prices. Income investors who want to get in the muni bond space can take advantage of price dislocations and lock in higher yields.

Corporate bond yields are higher for riskier corporate bonds, especially during volatile economic periods.

“Even though the risk premium of corporate bonds has gone up over the last couple of weeks, investors are still buying bonds, and that highlights [that] they’re seeing this as a buying opportunity,” says Christoph Schon, executive director of applied research at Qontigo in London.

The economic downturn affects the corporate bond market much more than Treasurys. Specifically, within corporate, it affects the low-quality junk bonds rather than high-quality companies because the latter have stronger financial balance sheets and can better service their debt during tough times.

“Within the corporate bond market, low-grade junk bonds tend to be affected more negatively because these companies are already in a weaker financial position and the economic downturn exacerbates this position,” Zhang says.

In a harsh financial climate, Zhang recommends corporate bond investors should be looking for “higher-quality, investment-grade bonds or bond ETFs.” She adds, “Among investment-grade bonds, those with a short- to medium-term duration would provide more protection from interest rate risk, than longer duration bonds.”

[See: 7 Types of Popular Investment Portfolios.]

In the current economic environment, experts are saying bond yields have been declining at historic lows and are likely to remain depressed in the short term as a result of the Federal Reserve cutting rates over the last couple of months to stimulate the economy.

“Bond yields are declining dramatically as the Federal Reserve has lowered short-term rates to zero and as investors seek the safety offered by Treasurys,” says George Rusnak, a managing director at Wells Fargo in Philadelphia.

Rusnak claims bond yield slumps are not exclusive to the U.S. economy.

“Bond yields have been declining globally as fear and uncertainty has gripped the bond markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” he says.

More specifically, bond yields for Treasury and government debt obligations have declined; although, yields have risen or been flat for corporate and municipal bonds, experts say.

For those who are holding large positions of Treasurys or Treasury funds, this means “government bondholders have benefited from strong absolute returns as rates have declined and therefore their values increase,” Rusnak says.

“Government bondholders have outperformed relative to other [fixed income] investment spread products with credit risk. The perceived extra credit risk in both municipals and corporates caused their spreads to widen relative to Treasury. Therefore, government bonds have outperformed them,” continues Rusnak.

When bond yields are down, their value goes up. And if this trend continues, the net asset value of the shares will increase.

Schon says investors like when yields go down because it makes the bonds they already have more valuable.

“At the moment, bond yields are down. This is good for investors who already have bonds because now if you were to sell that bond to someone else, you can ask for a higher price when selling the bond,” he says.

The Takeaway

Income investors seeking to manage risk while increasing yield have some buying options in this economic environment. The fixed income market has come under stress, but with volatility comes opportunity.

Why to Invest In Fixed Income in a Recession