Why High Schools Moved Up or Down in the 2020 Rankings

Today, U.S. News published the annual 2020 Best High Schools rankings, which ranked every eligible public high school in the nation. Teaming with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, this year’s edition is the largest ranking from U.S. News. Out of more than 24,000 public high schools evaluated, 17,792 are ranked. In the previous edition, U.S. News ranked more than 17,245.

The primary reason for a school’s rise or fall in the 2020 Best High Schools rankings versus the 2019 rankings in almost all cases is based on a high school’s performance relative to other high schools in the six ranking indicators used in the methodology listed below.

If a school performed better in some or all of these indicators in the 2020 rankings versus the 2019 rankings, there is a good chance they rose in the rankings. It’s also the case that if a school didn’t perform as well in some or all of these indicators in the 2020 rankings versus the 2019 rankings, there is a good chance they fell in the rankings.

— College readiness (30% of the ranking): The percentage of 12th graders from the class of 2017-2018 who took at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam during high school and the percentage of 12th graders who passed at least one AP or IB exam in high school. Passing is weighted three times more than taking.

— College curriculum breadth (10%): The percentage of 12th graders from the class of 2017-2018 who took a wide variety of AP and IB courses across multiple disciplines and the percentage of 12th graders who passed them. Passing is weighted three times more than taking.

— Reading and math proficiency (20%): Measures how well students scored on state assessments that measure proficiency in reading and mathematics. Passing these assessments can be required for graduation. Examples of assessments include Smarter Balanced in California and STAAR in Texas.

— Reading and math performance (20%): The difference between how students performed on state assessments and what U.S. News predicted based on a school’s student body. U.S. News’ modeling across all 50 states and the District of Columbia indicates there is a very positive statistical relationship between the proportion of its student body that is black, Hispanic and/or from a low-income household — defined as being eligible for free or subsidized school lunch — and a school’s results on state assessments.

— Underserved student performance (10%): How well the underserved student population — those who are black, Hispanic and/or receiving subsidized school lunch — perform on state assessments relative to statewide performance among students not in those subgroups.

— Graduation rate (10%): For the 2020 rankings, the graduation rate corresponds to the 2018 graduation cohort who would have entered ninth grade in the 2014-2015 school year. The high school graduation rates were collected directly from each state along with the math and reading assessment data.

For example, some schools performed far better on the heavily weighted College Readiness Index and College Curriculum Breadth Index in 2020 compared with 2019 and that was why they rose in the rankings.

In other cases, schools rose in the rankings because they did far better on the three state assessment indicators in 2020 compared with 2019: reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance and underserved student performance. The opposite is also the case in terms of why schools fell in the rankings.

In addition, some high schools that were ranked in the 2019 Best High Schools rankings are now listed as unranked in the 2020 edition of the rankings because they did not have a 12th grade (typically newer schools); they had an enrollment of fewer than 15 12th graders according to the U.S. Department of Education; or their states suppressed too much of their assessment data to be able to use it analytically in the rankings. This state assessment data is needed to be eligible to be ranked.

Additionally, a school’s rank may have been affected if it is located in one of the handful of states that administered different assessments with different scoring systems between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018. Even among states administering the same exam both years, some of them publicly released more fully differentiated data one year versus the next, or available data may have been affected by changes in state privacy rules, which therefore had an impact on a school’s rank.

Schools can also rise and fall in the rankings due to very small changes in their underlying data in the 2020 Best High Schools rankings versus the 2019 rankings given the large number of high schools that are ranked — approximately 17,790 public high schools. Very modest year-over-year changes in a school’s overall performance across the six ranking factors may cause small movements in a school’s overall score, which can result in a large change up or down in its overall numerical rank. This is because of the large number of schools that are ranked and how close they are to each other in the rankings based on their overall score.

For example, if a school’s overall score rose by one point from 97 in 2019 to 98 in 2020, it would rise in the rankings by about 178 places. If a school’s score fell by half a point from 97 in 2019 to 96.5 in 2020, it would fall by about 89 places in the rankings. If a school’s score rose by one-tenth of a point from 97 in 2019 to 97.1 in 2020, it would rise by about 18 places in the rankings. Even very small movements in a school’s data can result in changes in its overall rank.

