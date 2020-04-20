Where the Best Public High Schools Are Located

Quality high schools can be found across the country — but particularly in the suburbs. To determine the 2020 Best…

Quality high schools can be found across the country — but particularly in the suburbs.

To determine the 2020 Best High Schools, U.S. News reviewed more than 24,100 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in the 2017-18 school year and ranked 17,792 of those. Among the total ranked schools, 4,448 comprise the top 25% based on the ranking methodology, which looks at six factors including college readiness of students.

When looking at the schools in the top 25% of the rankings, a plurality — 1,987, or about 45% — are in the suburbs. Schools located in rural areas, in comparison, comprised 18% of the top schools.

It isn’t location alone that sets schools apart in the rankings, but also the type of institution.

Traditional public schools made up the majority of the top 25%, with 3,546 schools represented, or 80% of the total group. Charter schools claim nearly 11% of the top with 482 schools appearing. Magnet schools are close behind with 420 schools represented, over 9%.

While charter and magnet schools fared well — claiming 8 of the top 10 spots in the overall national rankings — both educate a small number of students compared with traditional public schools. Of the more than 50 million elementary and secondary students in the 2016-17 school year, most were enrolled in traditional public schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. NCES data shows 3 million students enrolled in charters and another 2.5 million in magnets for a combined 5.5 million students between these two types of schools.

While charter and magnet schools are publicly funded, both operate under models that break from traditional public schools.

Charter schools are typically independently operated, which allows flexibility over curriculum and exemptions from some state regulations. Magnets are subject to the oversight of district leadership but offer an alternative curriculum with a focus such as STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or fine arts, among other options. Both typically offer admission through a lottery system.

Of the top 4,375 ranked public schools that reported numbers by race, only 1,950 had minority enrollment that comprised at least a quarter of the student population. By the demographics, only 1,015 of those schools had student populations where a majority were black and Hispanic. Additionally, 1,433 top schools — about 35% of the 4,141 that reported economic data — had student bodies where the majority received free or reduced price lunch, a metric used to measure poverty. Demographics and poverty level data were unavailable for some schools in the top 25th percentile.

Nationally, black and Hispanic students lag behind their white classmates in standardized test scores. The same holds true for students from low-income families compared with their well-off peers. With that achievement gap in mind, the U.S. News rankings reward schools where black, Hispanic and low-income students performed well on state assessments compared with those who are not underserved in the state.

Beyond individual school rankings, other data available on the U.S. News website includes student-teacher ratio, student scores on state-mandated reading and math tests and more. Users can also find schools by district within a selected state.

See the complete rankings of the Best High Schools.

Update 04/21/20: This article has been updated to reflect data from the 2020 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings.